China Ventilator Supplier Jiangsu Yuyue’s Shares Ease From Record High

written by Forbes March 31, 2020
Shares in China ventilator supplier Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply eased by 2% at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange this morning after reaching an all-time high yesterday amid global ventilator shortages in connection with the coronavirus crisis.

Yuyue’s shares have soared by half since mid-January, and closed at 38.12 yuan yesterday. The price fell after Ford Motor said on Monday it will team up with GE to make 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan to help eased demand for the equipment.

Hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, have been “aggressively adopting ventilators” as part of COVID-19 treatments, and Yuyue has provided 50% of the equipment, according to Macquarie research report dated March 3, citing Yuyue management.   Macquarie didn’t respond to a request to comment today. Yuyue, whose overseas brand name is Yuwell, was described as “a key beneficiary of COVID-19,” and its shares were given a 12-month price target of 42 yuan. The company’s products include ventilators, nebulizers and forehead thermometers.

Yuyue, headquartered in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, is chaired by China Wu Guangming, who is worth $2.5 billion on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, China’s pharmaceutical and healthcare-related industries have been benefiting from rising household income at home and global aging trends.

  • With Gia Zhou

