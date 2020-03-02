China’s E-Commerce Giant JD.Com Announces CFO Succession

Employees check packages at a JD.com Inc. delivery vehicle in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, March 2, … [+] 2016. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Sidney Huang, the finance chief who helped take the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com public, is slated to retire later this year, according to a company statement Monday. Huang, who assumed the CFO post in 2013, will step down in September and be replaced by Sandy Xu, the current CFO of the company’s JD Retail unit.

“Sidney has served as our CFO over the past six and a half years as JD.com grew revenue over 7 times,” said Liu Qiangdong, CEO of JD.com who also goes by Richard Liu. “I am deeply grateful that JD has had Sidney to help overcome the many challenges we have faced.”

Huang has had a hand in maturing the fast-growing online retailer from its early cash-burning stages to its current $56.2 billion market cap, according to FactSet, and oversaw its market debut on the Nasdaq in May, 2014.

China’s expanding middle class has been a boon for online retailers like JD.com: On Monday, the Beijing-based retailer posted annual revenue of 576.9 billion yuan ($82.9 billion) for 2019, up some 25% from 2018 and a far cry from the 69 billion yuan ($9.9 billion) JD.com posted in Huang’s first year as CFO. JD.com has struggled to turn a profit, however, and faces fierce competition from China’s dominant online retailer, Alibaba, with a market cap of about $550.8 billion, according to FactSet.

Huang’s departure comes at a vulnerable time for Chinese retailers. Trade tensions with Washington and the overall slowing of China’s economy have made way for a greater, imminent threat to Chinese retailers; the current outbreak of the coronavirus disease which was first reported from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. As of Friday, China has reported a total of 78,959 cases of the illness, including 2,791 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Outside of China there were some 4,300 cases in 49 countries, including 67 deaths.

“Now, the coronavirus situation in March is still unknown. And so, we have tried to take into consideration the potential downside,” Huang said during a conference call Monday. “But so far, we’ve been doing relatively well, again just on a relative basis.”

Huang and other company officials have said that JD.com’s extensive, self-operated delivery network, unique among Chinese retailers, has helped it become a “lifeline” to home-bound, quarantined consumers.

“As a result, while large ticket durable goods and discretionary products have been negatively affected by the outbreak, the consumer staple categories, such as groceries, fresh produce, healthcare, and household products are in greater online demand during the past five weeks,” Huang said. “And JD.com was among the few companies, and in many cases, the only major platform that could fulfill the orders.”

Boosted by its logistical advantage, on Monday JD.com forecast net revenues for its current quarter would climb 10% compared to the same period last.

At the same time, during Alibaba’s earnings release earlier in February, company CFO Maggie Wei Wu warned that, while it was still early in the March quarter period, “overall revenue growth rate we believe will be negatively impacted” with some business units posting retreating sales.

“We believe JD’s investment in technology and logistics and its focus on lower-tier cities have well-positioned the company to emerge from the current situation,” said analysts for Stifel, an investment bank. ”User activity has accelerated on the platform in recent weeks and the number of fulfilled orders is growing at a faster pace than the prior year,” they added.

Huang’s successor, Sandy Xu, arrived at JD.com in July 2018 after nearly 20 years at accounting firm PwC.

