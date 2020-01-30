Chinese ‘Hearthstone’ Pro, Overwatch League Cancel Matches Due To Coronavirus

Hearthstone champion Xiaomeng “VKLiooon” Li will not compete in Texas this week due to coronavirus … [+] fears.

Blizzard Entertainment announced tonight on Twitter that Overwatch League esports matches in China would be cancelled in February and March due to coronavirus concerns.

In addition, Blizzard representatives confirmed that Xiaomeng “VKLiooon” Li, the Hearthstone Global Champion at last fall’s BlizzCon competition, will not be at the Masters Tour Arlington event in Texas where she was due to compete Friday as a result of travel restrictions caused by the virus.

“We have decided to cancel our February and March matches in China in order to protect the health and safety of our players, fans and staff,” the Overwatch League announcement said on Twitter. “…we remain incredibly excited to play Overwatch League matches in China later this season.”

Overwatch League starts 2020 competition on February 8, with a new format that calls for “homestand” matches hosted in each team’s home city. Chinese homestand competition was to begin February 15.

Blizzard representatives did not immediately confirm whether the four China teams — Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Guangzhou — would be competing as usual in the matches held in other cities. At least two had previously announced they were holding their preseason in other locations for safety.

Many Hearthstone fans will be sad to miss Li at this week’s competition; she was the first female ever to win the global championship, and one of the first women ever to win a global esports competition. This was to be her first major U.S. competition since BlizzCon.

Blizzard representatives reassured us that she was not personally ill.

Other esports competitions have announced they will postpone or cancel China travel as a result of coronavirus issues, with multiple outlets reporting that the Pokemon Video Game Championships event in Hong Kong, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive WESG Asia-Pacific Finals in Macau, the League of Legends Pacific Championship Series and other competitions have been cancelled or delayed.

The virus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and has since spread to multiple other countries, including the United States. More than 4,500 people have contracted the virus, and more than 100 have died.

