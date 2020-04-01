Chino & Nacho’s ‘Andas En Mi Cabeza’ With Daddy Yankee Earns RIAA 15x Multi-Platino Certification

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 25: Daddy Yankee (center) and Chino & Nacho onstage at Telemundo’s Premios Tu … [+] Mundo “Your World” Awards at American Airlines Arena on August 25, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chino & Nacho fans have plenty to celebrate right now.

Well timed to coincide with the recent release of their reunion single “Raro,” the Venezuelan duo’s 2016 hit “Andas En Mi Cabeza” has officially reached 15x multi-platino status in the RIAA’s Latin program, signifying 900,000 units in sales and sales equivalents in the U.S.

Bolstered by a Daddy Yankee guest appearance and followed up with a remix featuring reggaetoneros Don Omar and Wisin, their Latin pop smash marks their strongest showing in terms of domestic sales certifications. Prior singles like the 2009 Billboard Hot Latin Songs No. 1 “Niña Bonita” became hits before streaming factored into the RIAA methodology, a game-changing decision that went into effect in 2016.

“Andas En Mi Cabeza” dropped that same year, reaching No. 6 on Hot Latin Songs and earning platino status in some four months time. Yet with the Chino & Nacho hiatus that went into effect nearly three years ago, there has been little urgency to submit the track for recertification until just recently. The 15x multi-platino award was announced on March 12, a day before the wide release of “Raro,” their first new track together in years.

While “Andas En Mi Cabeza” serves as Chino & Nacho’s only song to join YouTube’s billion views club, with 1.4b the track counts as the fourth most viewed of Daddy Yankee’s six singles as a lead or featured artist to reach that landmark number. Notably, he has the most viewed music video of all time on the platform, the ubiquitous Luis Fonsi collaboration “Despacito.”

Here are some other recent examples of songs that achieved oro, platino and multi-platino certifications in the RIAA Latin program:

Raymix, Oye Mujer (RIAA 14x multi-platino: 840,000 units)

A breakout hit from the Mexican electrocumbia practitioner, “Oye Mujer” saw significant success. With the help of Juanes, by April of 2019, the track had reached 9x multi-platino status (540,000 units). Ten months later, it added another 300,000 to that total.

Aventura, Inmortal (RIAA 8x multi-platino: 480,000 units)

With Romeo Santos dropping successful singles in collaboration with urbano stars like Anuel AA and Wisin & Yandel in 2018 and 2019, few expected his next move to be a return to his bachata roots. Yet that’s exactly what he did with last year’s Utopia LP, an album preceded by this reunion single from his beloved former group Aventura. “Inmortal” first appeared in September of last year, and by the end February 2020 had shifted nearly half a million units.

MC Fioti, Bum Bum Tam Tam (RIAA 6x multi-platino: 360,000 units)

This Brazilian carioca funk rapper/producer landed the biggest U.S. hit of his career with this late 2017 single and its globally sourced selection of guests. J Balvin from Colombia, Stefflon Don from the U.K., Juan Magán of Spain and America’s own Future appeared on the danceable and multi-lingual “Bum Bum Tam Tam.” A clear attempt at world chart domination, it reached No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and topped the charts in The Netherlands.

Source