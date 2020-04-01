Choose To Be Kind, And Your Business Will Thrive

Getty

Caring about others has been one of my company’s core values and an important part of our success. When my partner and I founded our company, our mission statement was to treat our employees with the utmost respect and gratitude so they can perform to the best of their ability, therefore, driving our company to an unimaginable level of success.

When an employee feels appreciated and valued, they perform to their highest ability. In an age when technology has taken over so much of human contact and interaction, I feel it’s important to remember that a business’s biggest success driver is customer service. Regardless of how easy technology can make things, customers will remember you and come back once they feel they have been treated to the highest level of service.

We initially had an idea that we would be the company that cares. In a market where most people see numbers, we see people who need our help. We have instilled this culture and core value throughout our company. Our team feels a sense of purpose when they help our customers, and that, combined with lots of training, has allowed us to grow our business exponentially year after year. A greedy, everyone-for-themselves mentality creates division in the workplace, which ultimately leaves employees feeling unappreciated and putting in the bare minimum. The following steps are integral to a company’s growth because at the end of the day, if your employees are happy and feel a sense of purpose, they will make your business high quality.

Paying Staff Competitively And Promoting Accordingly

Employees who are underpaid will often underdeliver. It is important to pay competitively so your staff can feel a sense of appreciation. And they know they are getting paid well because they are expected to deliver excellent service and because we, as employers, care about their financial stability. Implementing a bonus system for the holidays or quarterly is a good way to show employees your appreciation based on the success of the company.

Also, with advancement comes a promotion in title. It is so difficult to find quality staff. When recognizing a high achiever, it is important to constantly challenge that person with advanced projects and the possibility of advancement. There is nothing worse for an employee than the feeling of staying stuck if they are seeking growth. Being aware and mindful of your employees’ goals can help with a company’s retention process.

A Simple ‘Thank You For Your Hard Work’

The day-to-day can be so fast paced in the workplace that it is easy to forget to thank your staff for their hard work. There is no amount of monetary compensation that can make up for a simple gesture of gratitude. It’s important to let your staff know when they need to improve, but it is vital to recognize them when they are delivering good work. This creates a bond among the team and a tendency for others to do the same with their co-workers and teammates, which creates an amazing work environment that is difficult to trade for another, even if it comes with higher pay.

Work-Life Balance And Working From Home

One of the greatest gifts technology gives us is the ability to make life easier to balance. Removing an employee’s commute decreases their level of stress and increases time spent with family, which ultimately gives us employers a huge advantage. Almost all of our staff can work remotely. This allows them to take less time off when there are emergencies at home or last-minute travel plans. We intentionally do this to provide a platform where our staff can design their schedules to their liking as long as all their work is completed. Major companies are implementing this idea because it has been proven to increase productivity and employee satisfaction.

Work Events

I find work events to be an amazing investment for team building and to show employee appreciation. Due to the lack of day-to-day interaction when employees work remotely, it is important to schedule training, holiday parties and team-building events so employees can connect and build a sense of community and fellowship with one another. There have been plenty of studies that confirm that money is not the biggest driver when choosing a position; instead, the company’s culture and values far outweigh monetary gains. Getting your team together will continue to develop that culture among your staff.

Giving Back Together

Because we are a company that cares, we are always finding ways to give back to the community, and our staff loves being involved. This often brings us together, and we support charities that our employees believe in or are involved with to further show them our support and appreciation. This simple act of kindness provides a higher sense of value, support and collaboration.

A simple act of kindness and your genuine concern for your staff can change the direction of your company. At the end of the day, we are all looking for a purpose, and having one to pass down to your staff can build a team that can drive your company to success. Giving your team the support and appreciation they deserve will create the loyalty and quality you need for success. Give freely, and as a result, you will get big rewards.

