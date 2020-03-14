Cincinnati Startup Could Have Therapeutic Option For COVID-19

Marc Salzberg, president and CEO of Airway Therapeutics Inc.

An Ohio-based biopharmaceutical startup that’s developing new interventions for acute and chronic lung diseases thinks its protein replacement therapy could also be used to help treat novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Marc Salzberg, M.D., president and CEO of Airway Therapeutics Inc., based in Cincinnati, said this week that his company made a filing with the respiratory diseases branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to evaluate AT-100 as a potential therapeutic option.

AT-100, also known as rhSP-D, is an engineered version of a protein that reduces inflammation and infection in the body. Airway has been advancing AT-100 for the prevention of bronchopulmonary dysplasia, otherwise known as BPD, in very preterm infants. But AT-100’s anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties could also make it a potential treatment for COVID-19, as well as other respiratory diseases such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

BPD is still the company’s top focus, Salzberg said, but Airway Therapeutics is “running at full speed” to push this latest option forward. He called COVID-19 a huge public health threat; the outbreak has been characterized in recent days as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“Airway is committed to this because we believe that we could actually contribute positively to the clearance of the virus,” Salzberg said.

Salzberg said previous research has shown rhSP-D to have strong anti-microbial properties that can reduce inflammation in the lungs, ultimately preventing lung injury, a major concern for COVID-19 patients with respiratory conditions.

AT-100 has the potential to serve as an innovative therapy for the novel coronavirus by targeting critical stages of viral infection by:

Facilitating the binding and clearance of the virus by lung immune cells

Regulating the body’s immune cells to reduce the overwhelming inflammation that is the primary mechanism of illness in severe viral infections

Inhibiting infectivity and replication for several types of bacteria and viruses, including the primary coronavirus infection and also the secondary bacterial and viral infections that often complicate the care of patients with serious infections

“Research has demonstrated that rhSP-D plays a key role in the clearance of numerous bacteria and viruses across a range of serious respiratory diseases. As COVID-19 is a novel respiratory virus, it is important to follow the data to understand if AT-100 may be an effective therapeutic with prophylactic potential to reduce infection and inflammation in patients with COVID-19,” Salzberg said. “And because we are developing a endogenous protein that we all have, we don’t expect safety issues.”

To date, there have been more than 132,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and nearly 5,000 people have died, according to the WHO. Many of those cases have been in China, where the disease originated, but numbers are increasing in other locations internationally, including in the U.S., which has reported 1,629 cases and 41 deaths.

A partnership with NIH would speed up the process of advancing AT-100 as a possible therapeutic option. Salzberg said Airway Therapeutics has had “good interactions” with NIH, but the company is also working with other academic institutions in the U.S. and in Europe.

He didn’t give any timelines but said employees – Airway Therapeutics has a total of 10 – are “working around the clock.” Overall, including vendors, consultants and more, there are about 50 people working on the project.

“It’s a huge enterprise [for a startup]. We’re really running at full speed and exploring all options possible to push this forward. It just takes time. And we’re also competing against many others who are trying to come up with something. The difference is a lot of [those] approaches are vaccines, which makes sense. But in terms of a therapeutic approach like we have, in prevention of lung injury, I think we have a pretty strong scientific rationale for why this could work.” Marc Salzberg, M.D., president and CEO of Airway Therapeutics

Airway Therapeutics is a spinout of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the nation’s third-ranked pediatric facility. In January, the company announced a $15.5 million Series C funding round, which it said would help initiate its first clinical trial with AT-100 as an investigational preventive treatment for BPD, which is a ventilation-induced respiratory illness.

Currently, there are no approved treatments for BPD. As many as 160,000 preterm babies are at high risk to develop BPD each year in the U.S. and Europe. Babies with BPD have higher mortality, and those that survive suffer from lifelong chronic consequences.

Salzberg said the company’s work with COVID-19 will not delay plans to begin that clinical trial in the second half of 2020.

“Lung injury is caused by inflammation or infection, so the tissue is literally injured,” Salzberg said. “It’s like if you cut your finger, it takes a while for this to repair. And while people have a lung injury, they need ventilation, and mechanical ventilation, per say, causes lung injury also. So it can be a vicious [cycle]. That’s why this prevention is such an important aspect of the treatment of such patients.”

