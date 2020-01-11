Claressa Shields Vs. Ivana Habazin Results: Winner, Twitter Reaction And Analysis

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – JANUARY 10: Claressa Shields lands a right hand against Ivana Habazin during … [+] their fight on January 10, 2020 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As expected, Claressa Shields made history on Friday night in Atlantic City. The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist further qualified her claim as the Greatest Woman of All Time with a masterful and lopsided unanimous-decision win over Ivana Habazin. The victory earned her the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles, and made Shields the fastest fighter to win world titles in three different divisions.

She accomplished the feat in just 10 fights while it took Vasyl Lomachenko 12.

Shields scored a knockdown from a body shot in the sixth round, but couldn’t finish her tough Croatian rival as promised.

Here is how the boxing world reacted to her victory:

From the opening bell, Shields’ hand speed and defensive acumen were too much for Habazin. While neither woman was especially accurate with their punches, Shields was far and away superior.

A well-placed body shot led to the first knockdown of Shields’ career in the sixth:

However, try as she might, Shields couldn’t put together enough of a barrage to get the fight stopped. After the fourth round, it appeared Habazin was just trying to survive. If her goal was to simply go the distance, mission accomplished. However, if she had any real designs on winning, that trek was an epic failure.

Shields’ biggest problem at this point is finding opponents. More specifically, she struggles to find worthy opposition–especially as she looks to increase her earnings while elevating women’s presence in boxing.

Shields called out Elin Cederroos, who unified the WBA and IBF super middleweight titles. The IBF strap belonged to Shields back in 2018 before she vacated it to move down to challenge for championships.

As the hunt goes on for good competition, she may wind up returning to 168 pounds for her next challenge. There is also a rumor that Shields will face UFC Women’s Featherweight and Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in a crossover fight. However, Shields didn’t mention Nunes during her post-fight interview.

In any case, Friday night was huge for Shields, and she is indeed, the best women’s boxer in the world, and of all time.

