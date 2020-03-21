Classic Reading For our Quarantined Times

Plague and pestilence have been literary themes for centuries. Here’s what to read now.

John William Waterhouse illustrates Boccaccio’s Decameron, a series of tales told during the Black … [+] Death.

Much of the nation, if not the world, is sheltering in place—many of us alone at home and feeling uneasy about our times. To keep from obsessing about my financial portfolio (or what’s left of it) and chickpea and pasta larder, I scanned my bookshelves in search of something to feed my mind, if not my soul. I usually have down time for reading only when I travel, and then I like reading in context. But what are the options when your wanderlust is hobbled during a pandemic lockdown?

Turns out there are plenty. When I asked friends for their reading recommendations, I ended up with a long and intriguing list — too many tomes, in fact, to include here. After a pleasurable day of researching reviewers notes, I divided the list, which I’ll present in two parts. The first installment for your reading pleasure: classic literature and historic chronicles.

Oh, and as a wine journalist, I can’t not think about what I’d like to drink, so each book comes with a wine pairing, if for no other reason than to be reminded of how wine gets us through the best of times and the worst of times (Sorry, Dickens!)

The Decameron, Boccaccio (1349-53)

Plot: At the time the Decameron was written, the Black Death was raging through Italy. Florence starts out as the setting—specifically the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, which is known for its centuries-old medicinal garden (still in production today as a very pricy line of natural remedies and products). Seven women and three men decide to escape the pestilence by vacating to a country villa in nearby Fiesole for the two weeks. They agree to tell one story each day for 10 days, each with its unique theme. Read it in PDF form here.

Wine: So many choices in Tuscany, you could pick one for each of the 10 days, if not for each of the 100 tales told. Top of the list: Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico, Maremma, Montecucco, Super Tuscans from Bolgheri, Val D’Orcia, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano.

Vintage covers of classic books with pandemic themes.

The Immoralist, Andre Gide (1722)

Plot: In no particular order, Michel gets tuberculosis on his Tunisian honeymoon, figures out he married the wrong person (cue “Night in Tunisia”), and emotional chaos ensues. See also Death in Venice for unexpected plot twist.

Wine: Gide was French and most Tunisian wines are produced from southern French varieties, so win/win here! Look for wines made from Alicante Bouschet, Carignan, Cinsaut, Grenache, Merlot, Mourvèdre, Syrah.

A Journal of the Plague Year, Daniel Defoe (1722)

Plot: Though written nearly 300 years ago Felicity Carter, editor-in-chief of Meininger’s Wine Business International, calls Defoe’s chronicle “an easy read that is surprisingly contemporary and jaw-dropping.” The novel is written as “observations or memorials of the most remarkable occurrences, as well public as private, which happened in London during the last great visitation in 1665. Written by a Citizen who continued all the while in London. Never made public before.” Short version: Man goes to London, reports on plague. PDF here.

Wine: English sparkling.

The Betrothed, Alessandro Manzoni (1827)

Plot: Set in Lombardy during the Spanish occupation of the late 1620s, the fate of two young lovers, Renzo and Lucia, is disrupted by the tyrant Don Rodrigo, who wants the lovely Lucia for himself. The couple flees, are separated, and their ongoing woes include plague, famine and imprisonment, and a cast of strange characters: the mysterious Nun of Monza, Father Cristoforo and the diabolical “Unnamed.”

Wine: Lots of choices here: Franciacorta sparkling wine, crisp and minerally whites from Lugana, Valtellina’s high-altitude Nebbiolo to go along with all the high drama.

Europe is a popular setting for tales of woe.

The Mask of the Red Death, Edgar Allen Poe (1842)

Plot: Stephen King may get a lot of credit for scaring the be-jesus out of us, but we should acknowledge Poe as America’s OG horror-story writer. The ultimate “sheltering in place” tale, this short story, set in a castellated abbey somewhere in 14th-century Europe, chronicles Prince Prospero’s attempts to avoid the Red Death by secluding himself in his abbey. But then he doesn’t really respect the social distancing rule and, well … there’s a price to pay.

Wine: Unnamed country, but Prospero is an Italian name and the name of Shakespeare’s fictional Duke of Milan … so you can get your Nebbiolo on with a Barolo and Barbaresco from Piedmont.

Death in Venice, Thomas Mann (1912)

Plot: When the going gets tough, the tough go to Venice. Here, Aschenbach, a middle-aged writer suffering from writer’s block visits “La Serenissima,” finds inspiration and a beautiful youthful object of fascination. Then [cue the baroque lighting], the besotted writer gets cholera. No more spoiler alerts.

Wine: two ways to go here. In the authors’ honor (both Mann and the protagonist), you could drink a German Riesling. Or raise a glass to a local native: Prosecco, Soave, Riballo Giallo. If you want to get very location-specific, try Orte, a white blend made on Sant’Erasmo or Dorona, Venice’s so-called “lost grape” cultivated on Mazzorbo.

The Plague (”La Peste”), Albert Camus (1947)

Plot: It’s believed that Camus’s existentialist classic novel about a plague sweeping the Algerian city of Oran is based on the cholera epidemic that killed a large percentage of Oran’s population in 1849 following French colonization. So, there’s that, then, being Camus, all those questions about the nature of destiny and the human condition.

Wine: See The Immoralist.

HISTORIC CHRONICLES

Historic chronicles of plague and pestilence have a large following.

Rats, Lice, and History, Hans Zinsser (1934)

Plot: A chronicle of typhus, a disease in which Zinsser, a Harvard biologist, specialized. The author frames the book as a biography, tracing its path through history and society. Before you snooze off, amazon.com calls it “a masterpiece of science writing for a general readership … combining an expertise in biology with his broad knowledge of the humanities.” And, continuously in print since its first publication—more than 75 printings. So, there!

Wine: Zinsser was the son of German immigrants and born in New York City, so by genetic and geographic association I’m going with Riesling from the Finger Lakes.

A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14th Century, Barbara Tuchman (1978)

Plot: Recommended by Jim Clarke, manager of Wines of South Africa and himself a Dungeons & Dragons aficionado, this portrait of medieval Europe covers crusades and the plague but also “the great rhythms of history and the grain and texture of domestic life as it was lived.”

Wine: Clarke says “Alongside the Black Plague, the book goes into the back-and-forth of the papacy’s ‘Babylonian Captivity’ in Avignon, which brought us, at least indirectly, Chateauneuf-du-Pape. An elegant but powerful wine like Chateau Rayas, preferably with some age on it, sounds like an appropriate accompaniment to Tuchman’s complex vision of a tumultuous century. (Thank you, Sir Clarke!)

Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies, Jared Diamond (1997)

Plot: Winner of a Pulitzer Prize, Diamond, a MacArthur grantee and professor geography at UCLA, explores why Eurasian and North African civilizations have survived and conquered others. (And, bonus: cool new and kind of timely vocabulary word: hegemony.) The book’s title refers to the means by which farm-based societies conquered populations: guns for military, germs as transmitted through Eurasian diseases, and steel referring to transportation systems. If you can’t get the book, the National Geographic Society-produced documentary is on PBS.

Wine: This is the time to switch over to the hard stuff. Make my martini dry with two olives, please.

The Years of Rice and Salt, Kim Stanley Robinson (2002)

Plot: A long and winding novel that speculates how world history might have been rewritten if the Black Death had killed 99 percent of Europe’s population. The book’s 10 parts take place in different times, dynasties and places, each serving as a short story, but connected by a cast of characters that are reincarnated into each section (there’s an identification trick to help readers figure out who’s on first).

Wine: The author is from Davis, Calif., so we’re going to have to go with any wine made with black grapes from Napa or Sonoma valleys. How about Black Malvasia?

Next: Modern Classics in pandemic reading

