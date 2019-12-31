Clean Cook Stove Maker Spearheads Certification For Highlighting Brands’ Carbon-Neutral Bona Fides

Jonathan Cedar

BioLite

About ten years ago, Jonathan Cedar cofounded BioLite, a social enterprise aimed at providing access to beyond-the-grid energy. Its clean cook stoves burn biomass, thereby helping homes in developing countries avoid using dirty wood stoves that emit carbon pollution and contribute to millions of premature deaths. Smoke from such fires kills more people than HIV, TB and malaria combined, according to Cedar.

Earlier this year, Cedar took that effort a step further by cofounding Climate Neutral, a nonprofit providing independent verification and consumer labeling for companies achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

A Bifurcated Approach

BioLite uses a classic, two-pronged impact business model, what Cedar calls “parallel innovation”. That is, the company focuses on two very different communities—sub-Saharan rural Africa and outdoor enthusiasts in the U.S. and similar developed countries. Revenues from the latter business help support operations of the former. “Getting to scale in emerging markets is a longer undertaking,” says Cedar. “We use recreational markets to help stabilize that growth path.” Also, according to Cedar, the approach helped to raise outside funding, since VCs were more interested in targeting developed world markets.

The basic technology allows the stoves to burn wood efficiently. The heat of the fire generates electricity, which powers fans that can reduce 90% of smoke emissions, according to Cedar. In addition, some of the electricity generated from the stove can be used to charge mobile phones. Families in off-the-grid rural areas pay for the stoves because they save on the 30% or so of their wages typically spent on kerosene, according to Cedar. The company offers micro loans, which customers usually pay off in about a year.

The company also sells solar-powered lighting for both markets, with different formats. For outdoor enthusiasts, but not emerging market consumers, for example, there’s a rechargeable LED head lamp that’s worn on your head, as well as standalone solar panels for recharging phones. As for distribution, in the camping market, the company sells through regular camping retailers; in emerging markets, it relies on microfinance distributors that are focused on selling products to rural communities, bundling the sale of a product with a micro loan.

Climate Neutral Certification

There’s also the matter of reducing carbon emissions. According to Cedar, the company has helped to avoid about a quarter million tons of CO2 emissions. Plus, “We’ve developed really good methods for measuring the carbon footprint of our business,” he says. With that in mind, working with travel bag and camera gear company Peak Design, they recently launched Certified Climate Neutral, which aims to help brands understand their carbon footprint and, also, provide a certification with which they can demonstrate their carbon neutral bona fides to consumers. About 70 brands have signed up so far to measure their 2019 carbon footprint in the first quarter of 2020. By April, they should be able to use their certification label on their products.

Ultimately, Cedar hopes the certification, if adopted widely, can be used to make a case for more regulation. “We don’t believe this problem will get solved from a voluntary market standpoint,” he says. “But we can use it to help influence the creation of a regulated plan to reduce climate change.”

Cedar created his clean wood-burning stove as a weekend project over a period of a few years, working with colleague and eventual company cofounder Alexander Drummond. Then they realized the potential to change lives in off-the grid communities. In 2009, Cedar quit his job and, a year later, joined an incubator in India, eventually setting up headquarters in New York City.

