Clemson Vs. Ohio State: Fiesta Bowl Odds And Expert Picks For 2019 College Football Bowl Games

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a second half … [+] touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl will showcase the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0) and No. 3 Clemson Tigers (13-0) going head-to-head with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. These powerhouse programs will meet in the CFP semifinals tonight at 8 p.m. ET to determine which side will keep its dream of another national title alive by earning the right to take on the winner of the 2019 Peach Bowl—either LSU or Oklahoma—on the sport’s biggest stage. It should be nothing short of epic when the Buckeyes and Tigers share the field in Glendale, Arizona, as they are two of the most talented and evenly matched teams in the country.

Sportsbooks are projecting the 2019 Fiesta Bowl to be a closely contested one, with the game’s narrow spread favoring Clemson by just 2.5 points. Both teams bring an unblemished record into the College Football Playoff and have survived a myriad of trials to set up their second semifinal meeting in four years. The Tigers shut out the Buckeyes the last time they met, blanking their foe 31-0 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl despite coming into the game as 3.5-point underdogs. Ohio State will try for revenge in this rematch, but most of the public doesn’t believe the program will be able to even cover the spread. As of Saturday afternoon, only 37% of bets and 34% of cash wagered is on the Buckeyes to cover 2.5 points as underdogs. The line hasn’t shifted from its opening mark of 2.5 despite this lopsided action, indicating the underdogs are getting support from sharp bettors at this number. The total on the Fiesta Bowl has remained stable as well, staying at 63 points even though most of the public is leaning towards the over, evidenced by 57% of tickets and 61% of the handle on that side of the bet.

Will Clemson continue its incredible run of success in the College Football Playoff by securing the program’s fourth victory in five consecutive appearances on this stage? Or will the Buckeyes play spoiler by picking up their first CFP win since running the table during the inaugural event back in 2014-15? Vegas expert Jon Price of SportsInformationTraders.com has provided his take on the Fiesta Bowl and readers can see who he’s picking to compete for a national championship at the end of this article. Before getting to the pro handicapper’s predictions, take a peek at the full schedule, kickoff start times, TV channel, live stream info and updated odds for both of Saturday’s CFP semifinal matchups.

2019-20 College Football Playoff Schedule And Odds

2019 Peach Bowl

Matchup: No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) vs. No. 1 LSU (13-0)

When: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Spread: LSU -14

Total: 76

2019 Fiesta Bowl

Matchup: No. 3 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (13-0)

When: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Spread: Clemson -2.5

Total: 63

No. 3 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) Fiesta Bowl 2019 Preview

Clemson vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

The Tigers are 3-0 SU all-time against the Buckeyes, including recent wins in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl and 2014 Orange Bowl, as well as the infamous 1978 Gator Bowl during which Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes punched a Clemson player and was subsequently fired.

The Buckeyes are competing in an Arizona-based bowl game for the eighth time in 17 years. They have a 5-3 SU record in those contests.

Clemson has been a slam-dunk bet during bowl games, going 9-1 ATS across its last 10 postseason appearances.

Ohio State only covered once during the final four games of the 2019 college football season, while Clemson covered in each of its previous four matchups.

The Buckeyes have fared well against the number when facing quality opponents, covering in 10 of their last 12 matchups with opponents above .500.

Clemson has only faced two opponents ranked in the Top 25 at the time of the matchup, beating No. 12 Texas A&M early in the season and No. 24 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. Ohio State won all five of its matchups, vanquishing No. 25 Michigan State, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 8 Penn State and No. 13 Michigan during the regular season and toppling No. 8 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State has been an underdog in five games since the start of the 2014 season and has covered in all of them.

Dating back to the start of the 2018 season, the Tigers and Buckeyes have each participated in four neutral site games. Both teams are 4-0 SU in those contests, but Clemson has gone 4-0 ATS while Ohio State is just 1-3 ATS.

Clemson is 4-1 in its last five contests against Big Ten foes, while Ohio State is 1-4 in its last five against ACC opponents.

Fiesta Bowl 2019 Quotes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day claimed that the Buckeyes could not be more prepared for this matchup with Clemson (via 247Sports):

This has been a really great week for our guys. Had a great week of practice and everybody at the Fiesta Bowl’s been wonderful, in just terms of the hospitality. And again being away from the holidays, for some of our younger guys, the way that these guys are taking care of us this week has made it great. And then anytime you’re getting closer to the game, it’s like, ‘Let’s bring the game on.’ I know our guys are getting ready and getting tired of practicing, even though it’s been a unique preparation in that it was almost like a bye week more than it was a preparation for a bowl game because of the quick turnaround. And it’s an honor to play a team like Clemson, that has really set the standard here the last couple years — defending national champs, 28-game winning streak with talent. The combination of talent and coaching is some of the best in the country. So our guys know that, they recognize that and had a great week of practice and, again, looking forward to a great game on Saturday.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff and thinks it set up a great showdown between his program and Ohio State that will come down to the wire (via 247Sports.com):

We have a really cool setup in college football, in that – me personally, I’m not for expansion of the playoffs. A lot of people will say, well, heck, that’s because you’re in there every year. If we can get in it in four, surely we can get in it with eight. It’s not about that. It’s not whether we get in it or not. I just like the tradition of bowl games. I love seeing some of these teams get to celebrate the finish of their season, winning a bowl and getting the experience… The margin of error is very small. So it just so happens that you’ve got two undefeated conference champions battling it out that have had special years. Again, built very similar. Both teams want to run the ball. Both teams have great dynamic, play-making quarterbacks and running backs and receivers, and built in the trenches. So complete teams in that they’re really good on offense and defense. So this is a pretty special matchup. These type of games usually come down to a few plays.

Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson was asked how his play calling may change based on the status of quarterback Justin Fields’ knee (via 247Sports.com):

Maybe you’re not as reckless, meaning it’s bang for the buck. Maybe it’s the first play of the drive in the second quarter and eight yards away, and I don’t if it’s a designed quarterback run. He can always take off scrambling. It’s not like he’s never not going to run. That goes back to Northwestern 20 years ago when we first started doing gun run stuff, it was bang for the buck. So as you got in scoring zone situations and all that. I think a lot of guys that run the quarterback a lot, you see over the year, their shoulder and their bodies get beat up. They don’t throw as well down the stretch. Wear and tear. Luckily he’s healthy and rolling right now, so we can be more free with it. But I think coach Day is very cautious of why and when getting Justin to understand how to run and protect himself. He’s had a great year and he’s ready to roll this week.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes that people are sleeping on Clemson as a CFP contender because of the school’s weak schedule (via 247Sports.com):

People don’t necessarily give us the credit that we deserve. I think that’s their fault. They only look at the schedule we’ve played, and don’t really look much deeper than that, but I mean it doesn’t really matter — that’s what I love about the playoff. We get a chance to prove it…We’re not really worried about what people are saying, we just want to do well.

Clemson vs. Ohio State Pro Prediction

While there are pro prospects up and down the roster for both the Buckeyes and Tigers, many believe that the two most talented players set to see action tonight will be the starting quarterback oneach side. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields were the top-ranked signal-callers in the 2018 recruiting class and both have already more than proved that they deserved that lofty status. Lawrence is gearing up to start his third CFP game since taking over under center for the Tigers as a true freshman last year, leading the program to its third national title and second in three years. Fields transferred from Georgia to Columbus after serving as the Bulldogs’ backup QB during freshman season, winning the starting role and bringing Ohio State back to the CFP semifinals for the first time since losing to Clemson in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

Lawrence comes into the 2019 Fiesta Bowl with an unbeaten 24-0 record as a starter. He’s having a relatively down season compared to his phenomenal freshman outing, but still racked up 3,127 yards passing and 34 touchdowns against eight interceptions on the year. Clemson averaged 547.7 yards per game—the third most in the nation—with Lawrence at the helm, but the rushing attack was responsible for 252.9 of those per game. Travis Ettiene, the team’s lead running back, spearheaded a ground game that generated 40 touchdowns during the 2019 campaign. The junior tallied up a tidy 1,500 yards and 17 scores on just 182 carries this year, while also becoming more of a threat in the passing game by hauling in 29 receptions for 298 yards and another pair of touchdowns.

While Clemson’s offense was one of the best out there, Ohio State was even more effective when it had the ball. Although they averaged less yards than the Tigers (531 per game), no team in the country scored more than the Buckeyes did in 2019. The program tallied up 633 points on the year, an average of 48.7 per game. Fields’ presence under center has been a big reason for these gaudy numbers, as the sophomore signal-caller showed he had complete command of the offense during his first season with the program, generating 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing 67.5% of his passes. Fields was responsible for just one interception in 13 games while also making an impact with his legs, taking off 123 times for 471 yards and 10 scores. The Buckeyes can claim a star running back of their own as well in J.K. Dobbins, who torched opponents for 1,829 yards and 20 TDs on 283 totes.

Clearly the 2019 Fiesta Bowl participants put up similar offense numbers this year, but these teams are quite evenly matched in other areas of the game too. Each had just 14 turnovers across their 13 games, although 13 of Ohio State’s were via fumble compared to just four by Clemson. Both were favored in every game this year, although that changes for Ohio State tonight. They were the top defenses in the nation in terms of both scoring and yardage allowed, as the Tigers ranked No. 1 in both categories after conceding a mere 10.6 points and 244.7 yards per game to the opposition, with the Buckeyes right behind at No. 2 after giving up 12.5 points and 247.6 yards per game.

Because of these similarities, it’s looking likely that the team that emerges victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinals is the one that can make an extra game-defining play. The Buckeyes have plenty of players capable of doing that, but none more so on the defensive side of the ball than Chase Young. Young was unstoppable from his defensive end position this season, amassing 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss, earning recognition in the form of an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist for the award along with LSU’s Joe Burrow, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and teammate Justin Fields. If Young is constantly creating havoc in the Clemson backfield and putting hits on Trevor Lawrence, it may be tough for the Tigers to generate the consistent, relentless offense that they have been known for during a dynastical run that has resulted in three consecutive CFP National Championship appearances and two titles.

One wrinkle that Ohio State will unfortunately have to deal with is the health of their Heisman finalist quarterback. Fields sprained his MCL at the end of the regular season, and although he was able to play in the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin, he only gained a single yard on 12 carries. That limited mobility seemingly frustrated him, especially in the first half against the Badgers, but didn’t cost the team a chance to contest for a national championship, at least not yet. This Clemson defense will be the best that the Buckeyes face all season and having an important aspect of Fields’ game—his ability to create on the run—be limited against the Tigers could wind up the difference between a win and a loss in a game projected to have razor thin margins. Fields himself claimed that his left knee was only about 80% healthy on Tuesday and said he will be wearing a brace on it when he takes the field for the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

Because of the knee issue that their most important player is troubled with, it’s difficult to trust the Buckeyes to not only cover the small spread, but outright win as an underdog. Clemson has far too much experience and talent to lose to a quarterback who isn’t 100%, even if the Tigers haven’t exactly been tested much during the 2019 campaign due to a soft schedule. Dabo Swinney’s group understands the stakes and will be able to elevate its game to take on a Buckeyes opponent they know they can topple, having done it just three years ago at this very stadium. While the Clemson moneyline is a fine value play for a College Football Playoff semifinal game that appears it could be decided by one big play, laying 2.5 points with the Tigers isn’t much riskier. Take Clemson either way, as they are poised to make yet another trip to the promised land this year.

Pick: Clemson -2.5

