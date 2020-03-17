Cleveland Cavaliers 2019-20 Season Preview, Revisited

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton, (2) looks to pass the ball as Chicago Bulls’ Shaquille Harrison … [+] (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

It’s only been six days since Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and so much has changed for the United States since then. The world’s economy is tanking, grocery stores are picked over on essentials like bread and toilet paper and the world of sports, which would serve as a respite during these troubling times, have had to effectively shut down. After Gobert tested positive, the NBA announced that they would be suspending play for at least the 30 days. But, based on how the United States is failing to contain the pandemic, it seems more likely the NBA will not return until at least late-June, per league sources.

If that holds true, it means the league will resume play with the 2020 NBA Playoffs, ending the regular season. If so, that means the Cleveland Cavaliers’, who have a record 19-46 record, season is effectively over. Now, Cleveland will look ahead to the 2020 NBA Draft, whenever that is, and the future. But, it’s always important to look towards the past as well and see where things went right and wrong – this author included. Today, we’ll break down what I got right, and wrong, when it came to projecting the Cavaliers’ season compared to how it ended up going.

What Went Right

For the most part, and not to toot my own horn, this preview ended up being fairly spot-on for the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton, who leads Cleveland in scoring at 20.8 points per game on 47.2% shooting, has also been arguably the team’s best player. The thing is, it’s not because of John Beilein’s offense. As many know, Beilein resigned from his position as Cleveland’s head coach during the annual All-Star break. While he was orchestrating the Cavaliers offense, it was largely unimaginative and played to the detriment of key Cleveland players, Sexton included. Nevertheless, Sexton persisted and has blossomed in his sophomore campaign.

Besides Sexton, Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. has been by far Cleveland’s best contract based on value. Projected to make only $1.2 million this season, Porter has played well beyond that level. With averages of 10.0 points on 44.2% shooting to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, Porter has only validated Cleveland’s front office in viewing him as a top-ten talent and is arguably one of the top rookies in last year’s draft class. Porter has also been the best rookie Cavalier this season as well.

The Cavaliers were also able to have some relatively good health to showcase some of their expiring contracts leading up to the annual trade deadline. Around Christmas, Cleveland was able to send Jordan Clarkson and his expiring $13.4 million deal to the Utah Jazz to acquire Dante Exum and two second-round picks. At the deadline, the Cavaliers were able to package the expiring deals of John Henson and Brandon Knight to the Detroit Pistons for All-Star center Andre Drummond. Granted, the Cavaliers weren’t able to move all of their expiring contracts at the deadline but they were still able to obtain assets for the future.

Finally, this season ended up being the best-case scenario for the Cavaliers for the most part. Dylan Windler wasn’t able to play due to a leg injury and Garland never flirted with Rookie of the Year honors. Kevin Love was solid and healthy, but no where close to being an All-Star candidate. But, Sexton and Osman showed tangible growth, cementing themselves in Cleveland’s rotation. That, and the Cavaliers were on pace to finish the year with roughly 23-24 wins this season, which is only a few less than what was initially predicted.

What Went Wrong

The biggest whiff from this season’s preview was the overwhelming optimism towards Garland and his rookie campaign. For the season, Garland averaged 12.3 points on 40.1% shooting to go with 1.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists to 2.6 turnovers per game. As mentioned before, he never ever flirted with Rookie of the Year honors. Ja Morant ran away with that award soon after the season started and Zion Williamson firmly slammed the door shut on Garland’s case.

The thing is, Garland has been inconsistent during his rookie season. There have been plenty of moments that show the flashes of potential and brilliance that pushed Cleveland to select him fifth-overall last summer. But, those are mired with unpredictable moments as well. Granted, Garland is essentially a high schooler trying to transition to a league dominated by grown men. So, for now, a full evaluation of Garland’s season remains incomplete. No, he isn’t a bust. Cleveland fans need to stop saying that. But, he also wasn’t the best rookie on the Cavaliers either.

The other thing this preview got wrong was the impact losing David Nwaba to the Brooklyn Nets would have. Last season, Nwaba was Cleveland’s best perimeter defender but the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to connect on 38.0% of their three-point attempts. That was worst in the league. This season, the Cavaliers are allowing 37.5% of opponent’s three-point shots to connect. Obviously this still isn’t great, but it’s not the worst in the league. When the NBA season was put on hold, Cleveland was ranked twenty-fifth in the league in three-point defense. So maybe losing Nwaba wasn’t as catastrophic as originally thought.

Overall, the overall record for the Cavaliers was the easiest thing to predict. And who knows, maybe 29 wins were possible for this team. But, being a fan of Cleveland sports and optimism go hand and hand and thankfully, the Cavaliers season didn’t squash any hopes or dreams. There’s something special brewing in Cleveland, and after another hopefully solid summer the playoffs should be in the near future.

