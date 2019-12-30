Clippers Interested In Trading For Thaddeus Young – Why It Would Also Make Sense For The Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 05: Thaddeus Young #21 of the Chicago Bulls is defended by LeBron … [+] James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game at United Center on November 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in acquiring Chicago Bulls power forward Thaddeus Young before the NBA Trade Deadline, looming larger each passing day, arrives on February 6th.

The Clippers being interested in the 31-year-old makes a lot of sense, given their significant depth at the wing slots, and somewhat shallow depth up front. Young, who stands 6’9, has played the power forward his entire career, and would allow the Clippers to spread out their talent more proportionally in any line-up.

One other benefit of being interested in Young is his three-year contract, which he signed just this summer. The veteran is earning $43 million on that deal, though with just a $6 million guarantee for the 2021/2022 season, and is locked in for $12.9 million this season.

Given how the Clippers aren’t going to have cap space in the near future, due to their signing of Kawhi Leonard and acquisition of Paul George five months ago, being able to acquire considerable talent off existing expiring contracts would help them keep depth on the roster for the next few years.

Going the other way in this scenario would be Mo Harkless, a defensive-oriented 6’7 combo forward, who is in the last year of his contract, earning $11.5 million. Harkless, while certainly capable of playing the power forward position, is more of a perimeter defender which there isn’t a great need of in Los Angeles, due to the presence of Leonard, George, and in particular Patrick Beverley.

For the Bulls, moving on from Young would also be beneficial, as he’s frustrated with his lack of minutes and allegedly has made it known he would request a trade if the situation doesn’t improve. As they’re horribly shallow on the wing due to injuries to both Otto Porter and Chandler Hutchison, adding Harkless to the fold would not only solve a major issue, it would also remove the long-term money owed to Young, providing them with more cap flexibility moving forward, as they prepare for free agency in 2021.

Also worth noting is that accommodating Young’s wishes might not be a bad thing for their brand, as the Bulls are rarely mentioned as a player friendly environment. Being able to recognize, and accept, that a signing didn’t work out as intended, but acting quickly to resolve it for the sake of both sides, would be considered professional and, frankly, refreshing for a franchise often in the papers for its drama.

Harkless, 26, also fits the timeline that Bulls guard Zach LaVine, 24, is on and could be kept by the Bulls in the off-season as another part moving forward, assuming he is willing to stay on. Versatile wings are a necessity in today’s league, and Harkless would immediately enter the rotation in Chicago as a big piece.

But make no mistake. This trade helps the Clippers the most.

While Young and Harkless are comparable defenders, Young is flat-out a better offensive player, having spent 13 years mixing it up from the post, and to the three-point line. Young is averaging just 8.8 points this year, but that’s in large part due to him playing just 21.8 minutes a night, the second-lowest of his career, and a significant drop from the 31.1 minutes he played over his past three seasons in Indiana. He is however taking more three-pointers than ever, as over 37 percent of his offense is made up from that shot.

In comparison, Harkless is sitting at a more modest 5.4 points a night in 23.2 minutes, having accepted a complementary role on a deeper team with more talent.

Head coach Doc Rivers can use Young in offensive-inclined line-ups while paired next to Montrezl Harrell, or in more defensive-oriented units where he plays center next to Leonard and George.

Being able to acquire a player in his prime, who not only fills a need but will also be on the books for at least next season after this, would be a huge get for the Clippers, so they don’t have to spend the 2020 summer scrambling for cheap replacements for Harkless, should he decide to sign elsewhere.

These factors might even allow the Bulls to ask for the Clippers’ first-round selection next summer, currently slated for #23 but will likely drop lower due to the arrival of Young.

This is one of those deals that simply make sense for everyone involved, and wouldn’t require the addition of numerous players to make the numbers work. While it won’t be as appealing as, say, a Kevin Love trade, it’s a trade that could make the difference in how far the Clippers go in the playoffs this year.

