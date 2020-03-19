CNCO Postpone Album Due To Coronavirus, But Confirm New Single ‘Honey Boo’ Will Be Released

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 19: CNCO at the T.J. Martell Foundation’s 2020 Martell In Miami Gala at the … [+] Frost Science Museum on February 19, 2020 in Miami, FL (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

One of the biggest acts in the Latin-pop world is experiencing delays due to the novel coronavirus disease. CNCO shared that they have postponed their upcoming album release, as well as some future concerts, in an Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 18.

Members Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón and Zabdiel de Jesús streamed with thousands of fans from Miami, while Joel Pimentel joined from his home in Los Angeles, to share the news. The boy band’s upcoming, third-studio album, that was expected as early as this month, is postponed. The band said that they have been unable to record new music, likely due to concerns over large group meetings.

CNCO added that their March shows in Mexico, as well as an April concert in Lima, Peru, are all postponed. There is currently no update about the group’s upcoming U.S. tour dates scheduled for June.

Despite the changes, CNCO confirmed their upcoming single “Honey Boo” featuring Natti Natasha is still on its way and encouraged fans to get excited with a #HoneyBooChallenge that they recorded for their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Even though music releases today have become digital- and streaming-focused (see the huge week Lil Uzi Vert had with Eternal Atake), CNCO’s album delay highlights how some artists still embrace traditional methods of album release. Rather than focus more on streaming, CNCO would likely have several fan events, TV appearances and, possibly, a concert-tour ticket bundle all focused around their album.

Another pop act, Sam Smith, also delayed their forthcoming To Die For album. The LP was scheduled for May 1, but is now tentatively expected on June 5. There were likely similar promotional tie-ins to this record and pushing its release back to a new date allows for more flexibility with planning.

Still, one can’t help but wonder how long an artist can afford to delay an album. CNCO’s upcoming record was still in its early stages with a new single like “Honey Boo” alongside Natasha able to keep audiences excited with a new side of the boy band, but Smith’s project saw its first single released in January 2019.

How coronavirus concerns will continue to impact the music industry, specifically the release of new music, will be interesting to watch as the pandemic continues its unprecedented route.

CNCO was sure to remind their fanbase “that it’s important to stay at home,” encouraging them to take part in their #HoneyBooChallenge while in quarantine.

Check out CNCO’s “Pegao” video, released in October 2019 that features Colombia’s Manuel Turizo and has earned more than 37 million views on YouTube to date:

