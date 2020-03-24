Coby White’s End-Of-Season Hot Stretch A Lone Bright Spot For Struggling Bulls

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 08: Coby White #0 drives to the basket as Daniel Gafford #12 of the … [+] Chicago Bulls sets a pick against Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot #9 of the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Halfway through his first NBA season, Coby White was quickly heading into unremarkable territory. The 19-year-old had spent the year chucking shots, often bad ones, and his efficiency, or lack thereof, underlined it.

It isn’t uncommon for players in that age group to have unspectacular debut seasons, as most struggle to pick up schemes and find their niche. White was on the fast track to becoming just another statistic in that department until something clicked.

Over his final 11 games of the season White averaged 23.7 points a game, hitting 39.8 percent of his 8.5 three-point attempts, and canning 45.6 percent of his shots overall in the process.

Those numbers stood in stark contrast to his otherwise pedestrian line of 11.1 points on a miserable 37.2 percent shooting over his first 54 games.

So what does this mean for White?

To fully answer that, we need to go back a few months. While White was indeed struggling with his shot, he would have the occasional scoring explosion seemingly out of nowhere, beginning with the second game of the season where he outplayed fellow rookie Ja Morant in hostile territory, scoring 25 points in a Bulls win on the road.

White would later on score 27 points – including an NBA rookie record seven three-pointers in the fourth quarter (see below) – against the Knicks, and sprinkle out games of 26 points against the Bucks, 28 against Charlotte, and 23 against the Pacers before his break-out.

For White, being able to simply have these kinds of scoring outbursts is crucial. It proves that the now 20-year-old is capable of putting up big offensive numbers in NBA context, creating at the very least a baseline for what you can realistically expect out of him moving forward.

In short: If all else fails, at least the Bulls have themselves a scorer.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of work left to do. White’s 185-pound frame still needs to physically improve, some of which will come in time as he grows into his own body. The rookie shot just 52.9 percent from within three feet of the basket, and a stronger upper body will help him absorb contact and finish plays at a higher rate.

Only, White and the Bulls need to play this carefully. While White does indeed need to add strength, it shouldn’t come at the expense of his straight-line speed, which is the only area where he can be considered to have an athletic advantage.

White is not a high-riser, nor is he a player who will blow by elite defenders via devastating first-steps. But get him to run baseline-to-baseline and you’ll find he has an uncanny ability to constantly gain momentum, even with the ball in his hands.

Theoretically, White’s end-to-end speed could be an absolute killer for opponents when the Bulls get defensive stops, allowing him to attack off turnovers. White ranked 35th in fast-break points scored per game in the league during his rookie season at 2.5 points a game, second on the team behind Zach LaVine who checked in at 13th, and did so in just 25.8 minutes per game.

With more development and experience, White’s potential as a down-hill opportunist could blossom.

That’s not to say the rookie is going to be limited as a fast-break player. White’s shooting prowess, if used right, can be a gift to any half-court setting. His 35.5 percent accuracy this season from three-point range is essentially league average, but when you consider he bumped that up to 37 percent as a spot-up shooter, you see how he can be incorporated as a spacer when the game slows down.

In terms of rounding out his game, that’s arguably the more interesting discussion when it comes to White. Billed as a point guard coming in, White’s 2.7 assists may seem disappointing. However, this was in many ways by design. White was essentially given the green light to shoot the moment he set foot on an NBA court, as to get accustomed to being relied on in such a role.

That strategic decision has, however, left fans and pundits wondering what White’s potential is in non-scoring categories. His rebounding (3.5 per game, 7.6 rebounding percentage) is fine for a 6’4 combo guard and likely won’t vary too much outside of that number as his career progresses, leaving playmaking and defense as markers of improvement.

White did have 12 games of five or more assists his first year, averaging 6.3 assists and 2.1 turnovers in those games, which as raw numbers look respectable. But if you throw away a five-assist, nine-turnover game from March 10th, that line suddenly jumps to 6.4 assists and 1.4 turnovers, which looks far more encouraging.

What needs to be accounted for here is that White is likely not going to be Chicago’s primary playmaker. He’s too good an off-ball shooter, and too good in the open floor as a straight-line scorer, that increased ball-handling and playmaking duties could negate those parts of his game, which the Bulls aren’t likely as wanting to suppress.

Plus, as stated above, White is more so a combo guard than a traditional table-setter. Even dating back to North Carolina, where White played the point guard position, it was obvious for draft experts that White would be best utilized as an unleashed scorer in a more spaced-out NBA setting. As long as he makes the right reads when they present themselves, and isn’t coughing the ball up too much, Chicago will likely be fine with White as a secondary or tertiary playmaking option.

Defensively, White has improved as the year has progressed, although there is plenty of room for growth in that department. He will occasionally mimic an opponents’ movements too much and give up positioning, and will at times go under screens when he should go over – and vice versa – which are areas that should be ironed out as he ages. What limits him is his lack of size and lateral movement, which will probably always put a ceiling on how effective he can become on that end of the floor.

His 6’5 wingspan is hardly a major asset when he matches up against quicker guards who can create significant separation off the dribble, which means White’s challenge lies in optimizing his own positioning and learning when to challenge shots, and when to keep his feet grounded.

Speaking on White’s behalf, though, is something immeasurable. He actively wants to get better defensively, and the effort shows. He’ll rush to pick up ball-handlers, scan the floor for areas where he can rotate over and help, and is active in trying to defend the corners when Chicago’s aggressive pick-and-roll defense forces the ball out there.

That dedication does matter, arguably even more than short wingspans. The mental make-up of White, even as he’s gunned his way through his first season, seems to be on his side. For the Bulls, who badly need more young talent to hit it big, White is overall a promising young player. There’s a lot of rough edges to his game, and it will take work, both from the organization and White himself, but if both sides are on the same page as far as his development goes, this could be a big win for the Bulls.

