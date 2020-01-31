Combining Reviews With Previews Increases E-Book Purchase Likelihood

decrease for many publishers, taking a look at each element of the purchasing experience is critical to improve sales. A study recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Information Systems Research considered the relevance of online e-book reviews and e-book previews in the purchase process, aiming to see what affects consumer behavior.

The study found a significant difference in the impact reviews and previews had on e-book buyers: while exposure to only previews correlated to a 17.9% chance of purchase, and exposure to only online reviews correlated to a 7.7% chance of purchase, when customers were exposed to both reviews and previews, their purchase likelihood was 31.2%. (Customers exposed to neither had a 4.8% chance of purchasing an e-book.) That’s a pretty big jump.

The study goes on to explain that reviews and previews serve different purposes. Reviews are indirect product experiences, which are helpful to consumers thinking about whether they want to buy something because of the advice they offer: “Although online reviews…enable consumers to evaluate product quality, they essentially constitute a secondary (indirect) experience derived from the first-hand experiences of others,” the study’s authors write. Previews, however, are powerful because they allow customers to test the product—in this case via reading a sample of an e-book—themselves: “Online previews…provide consumers with hands-on encounters with products, after which they evaluate the product quality and preference fit.” Put the two e-commerce features together and consumers are much more likely to buy an e-book.

Most major e-book retailers—Amazon and Barnes & Noble, for example—provide this sort of purchasing experience. Those smaller shops that don’t may want to consider upgrading.

Close-up of the latest generation Amazon Kindle Oasis e-reader. (Photo by Smith … [+] Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Gado via Getty Images

