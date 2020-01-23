Comcast Shares Drop On Cord-Cutter Worries

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Shares of Comcast fell nearly 4 percent Thursday after the media and entertainment conglomerate reported an unexpectedly sharp decline in its pay-tv customers amidst an otherwise solid quarter. Questions also linger about the company’s plans to compete in the increasingly crowded streaming market.

The Philadelphia-based company lost 149,000 net video customers in the fourth quarter, 10,000 more than the 139,000 loss Wall Street expected as cord-cutting continues to grow. A year earlier, Comcast’s net video customer loss was 29,000. As of the end of last year, Comcast had 21.2 million total video customers compared with 28.6 million high-speed Internet customers..

Overall net income rose 26 percent to $3.16 billion, or 68 cents per share, compared with $2.51 billion, or 55 cents, a year earlier as the strength’s in Comcast’s Broadband business off-set declines in its NBCUniversal division. Revenue grew 2 percent to $28.398 billion. On an adjusted basis,. Comcast’s per-share profit was 79 cents. On that basis, Wall Street analysts were expecting a profit of 76 cents on revenue of $28.169 billion.

“Comcast had already hinted that this would be a `record’ quarter, but it matters that the records set were precisely those that matter most: broadband subscriber growth was exceptional, and, just as importantly, the growth in customer relationships was Comcast’s best ever,” writes MoffettNathanson Analyst Craig Moffett, in a note to clients today.

Moffett was especially impressed that the growth of Comcast’s Broadband Business accelerated to 5.2 percent in the quarter to a better-than-expected 442,000 net broadband additions from 4.9 percent in the previous quarter, noting,”That’s quite an accomplishment given that industry penetration now sits at nearly 82% of occupied U.S. households.”

Revenue at Comcast’s Cable Communications Business, which also includes Voice, Wireless, and Business Services, rose 2.6 percent to $14.768 billion. Profit excluding some costs, also known as Adjusted EBITDA, rose 5.4 percent to $5.88 billion.

The poor performance of the company’s critically panned film adaptation of Andrew Llyod Webber’s musical “Cats” hurt results at Comcast’s NBCUniversal division. Revenue at the company’s Filmed Entertainment business fell 21 percent to $1.56 billion. Adjusted EBITDA plunged 48.9 percent to $91 million.

Overall, NBCUniversal’s Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.7 percent to $2 billion, while revenue dropped 2.6 percent to $9.2 billion.

NBCUniversal last week unveiled its Peacock streaming service, a late entry into an already crowded market. Comcast will earn less average revenue per user (ARPU) from Peacock than it makes from its cable networks. The service will have free, and two paid tiers. It will debut on July 15.

“As cable operators, like Comcast itself, increasingly accommodate for faster subscriber losses, and as NBCU itself pivots to a direct-to-consumer Peacock service, NBCU’s Cable Networks and Broadcast businesses will inevitably shrink,” Moffett writes. “How NBCU will make the transition to an advertising-supported direct-to-consumer model, and how the assets that they don’t take to DTC will weather the erosion of the status quo, remain huge unanswered questions.”

