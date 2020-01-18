Common Sense Dictates That Ricardo Pereira Is Staying At Leicester City

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: Ricardo Pereira of Leicester City in action during the Premier … [+] League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Visionhaus

In late November last year a British tabloid newspaper intimated that Tottenham Hotspur were ‘looking to’ secure the services of Leicester City’s right-back Ricardo Pereira. A fortnight later a popular website upgraded the North London giants’ intentions, now suggesting they were actively ‘plotting’ a move.

On New Year’s Day, as the January transfer window officially opened for business the speculation increased in volume while the language deployed became more urgent in tone. Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was now ‘readying himself’ to make a bid for his club’s ‘top target’. For the first time too, a price was mentioned. According to one and all it was to be £30 m ($39 m).

Rumors such as this that build in momentum during any transfer window are never less than fun but should always be greeted with skepticism. After all, the gossip industry deals almost exclusively in guesswork with reliable information at a premium and even when specific details are leaked they usually derive from a club or agent working in their own self-interest.

Ultimately the multitudes of stories that emerge at this time of year are designed to elicit clicks or the purchasing of a publication then be forgotten about when the posited transfer fails to take place. They’re throwaway, almost every one of them: harmless and instantly disposable.

Only occasionally the rumors snowball and necessitate a manager to speak out, to scorch the tittle-tattle stone-dead. “There’ll be no-one leaving in January – categorically,” Brendan Rodgers said prior to Christmas while last week the Northern Irishman responded to reports linking Leicester with Barcelona’s Moussa Wague, a purported replacement for his current first choice defender. “I have a top European full-back in Ricardo Pereira,” he said pointedly.

Rodgers’ words had the desired effect with speculation surrounding Tottenham’s interest in the 26-year-old diminishing of late and this must frustrate certain journalists who were greatly enjoying themselves by throwing PSG, Manchester United and even Barcelona into the mix too.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers (right) shakes hands with Ricardo Pereira at the end of the … [+] Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

Yet if Pereira to Tottenham is now fading into a non-story it is worth staying with here, illustrating as it does in so many ways how the transfer rumor mill works and, just as pertinently, how each individual link can be appraised for authenticity.

In this instance the story appears to be made up of cobbled together and tenuous connections that collapse under closer scrutiny and it probably won’t come as a huge surprise to learn that almost all transfer scoops are similarly constructed on shifting sands.

By all reasonable assumption the Ricardo Pereira to Spurs rumor began when the player was asked by a Portuguese sports newspaper back in November for his thoughts concerning Jose Mourinho’s return to management in the Premier League. “He’s been missed,” the amiable star stated. “He’s one of the best coaches in the world.”

Did Pereira call up the newspaper in question and volunteer this glowing report? Of course not; he was asked about a fellow Iberian and gave a polite reply that was hardly contentious or indeed notable.

Still though, it was enough for a Belgian outlet to concoct a link from the quotes, which made its way across the channel and from this source more substantial details were affixed.

When Leicester signed Pereira from Porto in 2018 it was widely believed that Spurs were also in the running and it is not unknown for a club to retain interest in a player even when they have changed their manager in the meantime. On Mourinho’s wish-list meanwhile is said to be a right-back, with Serge Aurier unreliable and Kyle Walker-Peters still developing.

Considerably outweighing all of the above however, is common sense. The Foxes do not have form for selling mid-season and even when they do cede to relinquishing a talent they drive a hard bargain, as proven by their unwavering stance on Harry Maguire last summer that saw the player leave for a world-record fee for his position.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Leicester City Player of the Season and Players Player of the Season … [+] Ricardo Pereira at the Leicester City Player of the Year Awards at King Power Stadium on May 07, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City FC via Getty Images

So in this regard £30 m seems a highly questionable figure for Leicester’s Player of the Year last season who is contracted to the club until 2023. The full-back has been pivotal in all the fine progress achieved under Brendan Rodgers with a great many viewing him to be second only to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as the best right-back in the Premier League. He is Leicester’s Mister Consistency. He is ‘incredible’ according to Micah Richards, a title-winner well versed in the role.

Basic logic dictates that it would take a good deal more than £30 m to dislodge Pereira from the East Midlands and here the buying club falls short. Under the stewardship of chairman Daniel Levy, Tottenham have long been parsimonious as illustrated in their record fee that is the lowest of the traditional ‘top six’ by quite some margin. The notion that they would break that for a full-back – no matter how good he is – is frankly implausible.

From the player’s perspective further doubts arise. It is Leicester who currently offers the most realistic chance of Champions League football next term. It is at Leicester where he is excelling on a weekly basis, perfectly content. And even if the lure of money became a factor again we come back to Tottenham’s frugality. Theirs is a wage bill that pales to that of all those around them.

Ultimately, putting the pieces together like a jigsaw leaves us with a picture of a house upside-down, with a door on its roof. It has Leicester selling an integral player to a top four rival for a sum that amounts to small-fry in the big scheme of things. As for the player he would arguably be taking a backward step at this moment in time.

Yet the beauty of transfer rumors is that even this stretched hearsay cannot be wholly discounted. At least not until the window closes. Only then can it be forgotten about, as if it never really happened at all.

Source