Companies Bracing For Recession This Year Claims Grant Thornton

Companies are bracing for a recession this year, warns Grant Thornton.

“While it remains unclear whether a recession will indeed occur and, if so, how significantly economic conditions will deteriorate, businesses are preparing for a potential downturn in the next 12 months,” the consulting firm asserted in a 2020 look-ahead by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

The report also tried to peer into the year-ahead for corporate governance issues including M&A, ESG, tech governance and water scarcity risk.

In a section dealing with board strategies for a possible recession by December, Grant Thornton Growth & Transportation National Leader Chris Smith cautioned warning signs are mounting including the trade war, continuing weakness in U.S. manufacturing, and the more than 2 percent drop in construction spending for the first eight months of last year.

Close to two-thirds of more than 250 business owners and C-level executives at companies with between $250 million and $3.5 billion in annual revenues surveyed by Grant Thornton on recession-related issues last summer said they expected a recession in the next 18 months.

Only one-quarter of respondents to the poll did not expect a recession within the next two years.

The top recession trigger seen by the board members and executives was Regulation/Trade/Tariffs at 17 percent,

followed by Interest Rate Hikes (14%), US Policy Uncertainty (13%), and Slower Global Growth (12%).

In preparing for a recession, Smith said companies should focus on issues including cash, interest rate and debt.

Looking at M&A prospects for 2020, experts with the U.S. headquarters of the global accounting network Baker Tilly predicted disruptions, tariffs, labor and taxes will impact that activity.

The experts added President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant moves should be factored into M&A decision-making.

“If the target company has a significant direct labor force, boards should understand the manner in which executive leaders have determined that all employees have proper documentation,” the consulting firm’s experts advised.

They added boards need to be intimately involved in foreign trade compliance matters at their businesses.

“International trade compliance has far outpaced past levels of complexity….Boards should challenge their executive teams on the soundness of their global trade strategies, not only with China but with every country with which the company conducts trade,” the Baker Tilly authors said.

On tech governance, Deloitte experts pushed boards to understand both the broad set of risks technology creates and its potential business benefits—particularly, howit can advance or disrupt strategy and improve or impede performance.

In recommending ESG (environmental, social and governance) best practices for boards Broadridge Financial Solutions Regulatory Affairs Senior Vice President Chuck Callan and Corporate Issuer Solutions President Dorothy Flynn said members should monitor social media and analyze proxy-voting outcomes on ESG matters among peer companies.

“Recent regulatory developments (at the Securities and Exchange Commission) that would place limits on shareholder proposals and proxy advice are not expected to diminish increasing expectations for corporations to demonstrate progress on making a positive impact on society,” they predicted.

An emerging global water crisis will be entering the decision-making agendas of many boards, forcasted Veena Ramani senior program director of the Capital Market Systems program at Ceres, a non-profit sustainability advocacy organization.

“Day Zero”—the crisis moment when a local water supply goes completely dry—is destined to become part of their business vernacular, Ramani said.

As an example of the looming impact of water scarcity, she noted it will be a serious risk to economic activity in the future in India where water embedded in the production of exports is almost four times that used by households.

The Ceres advisor complained companies—and their boards—are not yet doing enough to consider water impacts on their businesses.

She highlighted to the world’s largest food companies as particular culprits where even in the face of the particular vulnerability of the food sector, more than two-thirds boards still do not explicitly oversee water risks.

