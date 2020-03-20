Confidence Boost—Boeing Will Never Fail. The Largest Aviation And Industry Stimulus Package Since WWII Is Imminent

Boeing will simply not be allowed to fail. The aerospace and defence behemoth is a symbol of American industrial might and progress. Boing is going nowhere.

For the majority of the 20th Century Boeing has been a symbol of American industrial growth and innovation.

RENTON, WA – DECEMBER 16: A worker leaves the Boeing 737 factory on December 16, 2019 in Renton, … [+] Washington. The company announced it is suspending production of the plane, which has been grounded since early 2019 after two crashes, in January 2020. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

However, with the spread of COVID-19 around the world, many airlines have grounded large parts of the fleets as borders have closed and travel restrictions have come into force.

Boeing has been one of the hardest-hit companies in the Dow Jones, seeing its share price tumbled by more than 60%. On Thursday, shares in Boeing sold off aggressively again to a seven-year low as investors weren’t convinced about a potential tax-payer bailout.

EVERETT, WA – JANUARY 25: A Boeing 777X airliner lifts off for its first flight at Paine Field on … [+] January 25, 2020 in Everett, Washington. The plane is the latest iteration of its popular wide body model, which feature more fuel efficient engines than its predecessor and composite wings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

After a torrid year for the aerospace giant after two fatal 737-Max crashes and delays to the 777X program, the Covid-19 crisis couldn’t have come at a worse time for a company already trying to recover.

However, Boeing will, at all costs, survive.

The manufacturer is an American symbol of progress and with temporary government support, Boeing will indeed thrive once again.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: A United Airlines plane sits parked at a gate at San Francisco … [+] International Airport on March 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, airlines are facing significant losses as people are cancelling travel plans and businesses are restricting travel. Southwest Airlines says they expect to lose between $200 to $300 million dollars in the coming weeks. Other airlines like United and Jet Blue are cutting flights. The International Air Transport Association predicts that carriers could lose between $63 billion and $113 billion this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Aerospace will receive bailouts globally. From government nationalisation in some countries to interest-free loans and even grants in others, the next few weeks should see more details unveiled of significant support packages.

Airlines for America (A4A) have asked the U.S. government for $58 billion, and they will very likely get it. They may also get additional tax breaks and supportive measures.

This picture shows British Airways planes at Heathrow’s airport terminal 5, in west London, on March … [+] 16, 2020. – IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, said Monday it would slash the group’s flight capacity by 75 percent during April and May owing to the coronavirus outbreak. “For April and May, the Group plans to reduce capacity by at least 75 percent compared to the same period in 2019,” it said in a statement. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the U.K. the next few days should see more details emerge to support major airlines including British Airways owner IAG, Virgin Atlantic and EasyJet.

The main concern is liquidity for the airlines to continue paying staff and costs with an almost total temporary grounding of their fleets.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 19: Qantas aircraft are parked at the international terminal at Sydney … [+] Airport on March 19, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Qantas has announced it will ground its entire international fleet, including overseas Jetstar flights, from late March following the government’s most recent advice for Australians to avoid travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline will also temporarily stand down two-thirds of it’s 30,000 staff until May. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

However, support packages are already starting to emerge. Boing has asked for $60 billion, and it will very likely receive it. In Australia, the government has already waived fees and taxes for airlines as all international flights have been suspended. In response, the government has already extended $715m of aid.

The support that airlines are about to receive will indeed be tremendous. Job losses should be temporary, and mandatory unpaid leave periods brief, as governments prop-up global connectivity that will be needed in the months to come.

