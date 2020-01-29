Home Technology Congress To Examine How The U.S. Is Falling Behind On Critical Technologies
Congress To Examine How The U.S. Is Falling Behind On Critical Technologies

written by Forbes January 29, 2020
Congress To Examine How The U.S. Is Falling Behind On Critical Technologies

Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) is the first African-American and woman to chair the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. The Committee is best known for forging the ‘Space Act’ which led to the formation of NASA and supported the Apollo program that led to a man landing on the moon. As the Committee has evolved, it now holds exclusive jurisdiction over the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

Recently, there has been a growing concern that the U.S. is losing its competitive edge with technologies ranging from 5G to Blockchain and AI, particularly with China.

At 10:00am ET, the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee will be holding a hearing titled, ‘Losing Ground: U.S. Competitiveness In Critical Technologies’ at 2318 Rayburn Office Building. Readers can check back at that time today at the below website to view the hearing live.

Losing Ground: U.S. Competitiveness in Critical Technologies | House Committee on Science, Space and Technology

House

Witnesses will include Dr. Diane Souvaine, Chair, National Science Board, Dr. Eric Schmidt, Founder, Schmidt Futures (also the former Executive Chairman and CEO of Google) and Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, Executive Vice President for Research, Georgia Institute of Technology.

Dr. Eric Schmidt testifying in Congress as Executive Chairman of Google

Google CEO Testifies At Senate Hearing On Antitrust Policy

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt prepares to testify before … [+] the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Subcommittee on Capitol Hill September 21, 2011 in Washington, DC. Schmidt faced questions from the subcommittee members about Google, the world’s most successful Internet company, and whether it is using its market dominance to squeeze out competitors. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) is the first African-American and woman to chair the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. The Committee is best known for forging the ‘Space Act’ which led to the formation of NASA and supported the Apollo program that led to a man landing on the moon. As the Committee has evolved, it now holds exclusive jurisdiction over the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

Recently, there has been a growing concern that the U.S. is losing its competitive edge with technologies ranging from 5G to Blockchain and AI, particularly with China.

