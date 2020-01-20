Home Business Conor McGregor Is An Underdog Vs. 2 Of 3 Possible Post-UFC 246 Opponents
Business

Conor McGregor Is An Underdog Vs. 2 Of 3 Possible Post-UFC 246 Opponents

written by Forbes January 20, 2020
Conor McGregor Is An Underdog Vs. 2 Of 3 Possible Post-UFC 246 Opponents
White said at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference. “Some stuff self-inflicted. He had injuries. He had all these things going on. He has been obsessed with getting that rematch because he knows that he wasn’t 100 percent right.”

“We’re looking at Hagler-Hearns,” White added. “We’re looking at like Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. It’s the fight you make, it’s the fight that makes sense. It’s for the 155-pound title.”

McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 246 fight card to put himself in position for a rematch with Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov, the current UFC lightweight titleholder, is scheduled to defend his title against ex-interim champion Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 in April. Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via submission in the main event of UFC 229, which took place in October 2018.

White also addressed a potential fight between McGregor and BMT titleholder Jorge Masvidal. While that fight is one that fans seem excited to see, White didn’t appear all that sold on the matchup.

“If Conor and Masvidal fight, neither one of them even has a title. Although Conor does want his BMF title. He doesn’t have a world championship,” said White.

Another fighter McGregor could possibly face is former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. If McGregor had not returned to the octagon at UFC 246, there was a good chance that Gaethje would have been in line to face the winner of the Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson matchup.&nbsp;

Here are the current odds for McGregor against these three possible opponents:

McGregor: +285

Nurmagomedov: -370

McGregor: +135

Masvidal: -155

McGregor: -115

Gaethje: -105

” readability=”52.757273122015″>

UFC 246: McGregor v Cowboy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor of Ireland enters the octagon in his welterweight … [+] fight during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White was clear on Saturday night; he wanted former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sometime in the not too distant future. 

“We‘re at a place right now where Conor was saying, going into the Khabib fight he had lots of personal stuff,” White said at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference. “Some stuff self-inflicted. He had injuries. He had all these things going on. He has been obsessed with getting that rematch because he knows that he wasn’t 100 percent right.”

“We’re looking at Hagler-Hearns,” White added. “We’re looking at like Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. It’s the fight you make, it’s the fight that makes sense. It’s for the 155-pound title.”

McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 246 fight card to put himself in position for a rematch with Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov, the current UFC lightweight titleholder, is scheduled to defend his title against ex-interim champion Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 in April. Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via submission in the main event of UFC 229, which took place in October 2018.

White also addressed a potential fight between McGregor and BMT titleholder Jorge Masvidal. While that fight is one that fans seem excited to see, White didn’t appear all that sold on the matchup.

“If Conor and Masvidal fight, neither one of them even has a title. Although Conor does want his BMF title. He doesn’t have a world championship,” said White.

Another fighter McGregor could possibly face is former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. If McGregor had not returned to the octagon at UFC 246, there was a good chance that Gaethje would have been in line to face the winner of the Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson matchup. 

Here are the current odds for McGregor against these three possible opponents:

McGregor: +285

Nurmagomedov: -370

McGregor: +135

Masvidal: -155

McGregor: -115

Gaethje: -105

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Soleimani ‘Revenge’—This Is Why Iran’s Most Dangerous Cyber...

January 4, 2020

Create the Most Shared Articles on Facebook with...

September 20, 2019

At The 2019 Forbes Healthcare Summit, The Cost...

December 11, 2019

Yankees, Gerrit Cole Agree On Record 9-Year, $324-Million...

December 11, 2019

Online Luggage Startup Away CEO Stepping Down

December 9, 2019

Ken Jennings Is Crowned Jeopardy’s Greatest Of All...

January 15, 2020

McKinsey & Co.’s “Store of the Future” Yields...

December 13, 2019

Why These Thirtysomethings Are The New Wine Wise

December 21, 2019

Astonishing Photos Of The ‘Wolf Moon Eclipse’ As...

January 12, 2020

Ralph Lauren Apologizes To Black Fraternity—The Latest Fashion...

January 14, 2020

Leave a Comment