Conor McGregor Was Wrong About His Record-Setting Claims At UFC 246

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor reacts before taking on Donald Cerrone in their welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Images

Conor McGregor earned the right to celebrate on Saturday night after he demolished Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, he was incorrect when he claimed to be the first fighter in UFC history to score a stoppage win in three different weight divisions.

It is true, McGregor has recorded a TKO/KO win at featherweight and lightweight, where he held world titles with the UFC, and now at welterweight where he defeated Cerrone.

Yet, he wasn’t the first to accomplish this feat.

Current UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier beat him to it. Cannonier has KO wins at heavyweight, light heavyweight and at 185 pounds. When he came to the UFC, he was a heavyweight. Cannonier weighed in at 241 pounds when he knocked out Cyril Asker in the first round of UFC Fight Night 86 in back in 2016.

ZAGREB, CROATIA – APRIL 10: (R-L) Jared Cannonier knocks outs Cyril Asker in the first round in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Arena Zagreb on April 10, 2016 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The following year, Cannonier weighed in at 204 pounds when he stopped Nick Roehrick with elbows in the third round at The Ultimate Fighter 29 Finale.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 07: Jared Cannonier celebrates after his knockout victory over Nick Roehrick in their light heavyweight bout during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Most recently, Cannonier has strung together three consecutive stoppage victories at middleweight over David Branch, Anderson Silva and Jack Hermansson.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – SEPTEMBER 28: Jared Cannonier celebrates his TKO victory over Jack Hermansson of Sweden in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Royal Arena on September 28, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Notice the insane body transformation in each of the photos above.

He was scheduled to face former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker on March 7 at UFC 248, but the latter had to pull out due to undisclosed personal reasons.

While McGregor’s latest accomplishment is great, it is important to know the truth about such a distinguished accomplishment and the man who hit the mark before the Notorious One.

McGregor is a man with tons of options after this victory. Among those is the pursuit of a record he would hold alone. No man or woman has won world titles in three different divisions. If McGregor can work his way to a fight with current champion Kamaru Usman, or whomever is holding the title in the third or fourth quarter of this year, he will be positioned to do something that is truly unprecedented.

