Conor McGregor’s Post-UFC 246 Hype Is Overblown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor reacts before taking on Donald Cerrone in their … [+] welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Everyone needs to slow down.

Many in the combat sports world and the casual fans on the outskirts are gaga over Conor McGregor’s 40-second KO of Donald Cerrone on Saturday night.

“The King is Back,” chants were everywhere just seconds after McGregor finished off Cerrone with punches following a well-placed left kick to the head. Seconds before that, McGregor used some nifty shoulder thrusts to daze Cerrone and break loose from the American’s vaunted clinch work.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor lands a kick to the face of Donald Cerrone in the … [+] first round in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For a 40-second fight against an aging fighter who had been knocked out twice in the last seven months, and whose style is perfect for his opponent, McGregor performed well.

I’m not trying to diminish what McGregor accomplished as much as I am putting it into the proper perspective. Don’t get me wrong; Everyone who benefits from the success of MMA should be happy McGregor is back and active. When he’s around, there are more lights, cameras and commercial action. All of the above equal more money.

Still, all McGregor did on Saturday was win a tune-up fight.

Cerrone will be 37 in two months, and this is an old 37. He’s had 51 professional fights and been in more wars than most athletes have bouts. His 36-14-1 record is far from elite, despite all of the records he holds with the UFC.

In June, Cerrone was being pounded by Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 in Chicago. I sat in press row and watched El Cucuy dismantle him. Cerrone’s left eye was swollen shut and the fight had to be called. Three months later, he was knocked out by Justin Gaethje.

If you consider the punishment he’s taken in a short period of time, you have to think this fight with McGregor was a relatively quick turnaround. Had this fight happened five years ago, that Cerrone might have had a better chance, but even then, the styles matchup favored McGregor.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates after knocking out Donald … [+] Cerrone in their welterweight fight during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cerrone is a slow starter who likes to stand and brawl, despite his outstanding submission skills. Fighters like that are taylor made for McGregor. From the beginning of his career, McGregor has been a fast starter who has weakened or tired later in fights. The only chance Cerrone had to win was to survive an onslaught early and hopefully take advantage of a tiring McGregor late.

However, that plan is far more difficult to execute with decreased reflexes and less resilience to strikes. To put it plainly, if McGregor hadn’t won this fight, he should be strongly considering retirement. As it stands, we don’t know how much of the old McGregor is still there.

The good news is, we’re likely to find out before the end of the year if McGregor makes good on his word and fights the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ferguson or Gaethje.

If he can topple any of the men in that group, the hype will be real again. As of now, we should all just wait for McGregor to get a real test.

