Home Business Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Payout Crushes Pay Of Other Fighters
Business

Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Payout Crushes Pay Of Other Fighters

written by Forbes January 18, 2020
Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Payout Crushes Pay Of Other Fighters
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - New York

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 13: Conor McGregor looks on as money rains down during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. … [+] v Conor McGregor World Press Tour event at Barclays Center on July 13, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

2017 Getty Images

The UFC kicks off its slate of 2020 fight cards on Saturday with UFC 246. The ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view card features the return of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. McGregor faces ex-UFC title challenger Donald Cerrone in the main event. 

McGregor, who has not fought since losing a battle with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. The ex-featherweight and lightweight titleholder scraps with Cerrone in a welterweight contest. Cerrone is coming off two TKO losses in the lightweight division. 

There is a huge discrepancy in the potential pay for McGregor and Cerrone. McGregor is guaranteed to make $3 million no matter the outcome of the contest. Cerrone’s maximum payout for the event is $400,000 with a win. 

In the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Holly Holm faces ex-title challenger Raquel Pennington in a rematch. The first time these two met, Holm won the contest via split decision. Holm is 2-5 in her past seven fights. She opened her career on a 10-0 run. Holm’s current record is 12-5. Pennington had a four-fight winning streak come to an end in 2018 when she was stopped via TKO by Amanda Nunes in a women’s bantamweight title fight in May of that year. She lost her next bout as well, but Pennington is coming off a split decision win over Irene Aldana in July.

Holm’s maximum pay for UFC 246 is $200,000, while Pennington’s maximum pay is $126,000.

UFC 246 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the payouts for the main card fighters (via MMA Fighting):

Conor McGregor: $3 million flat (no win bonus)

Donald Cerrone: $200,000 to show, $200,000 to win

Holly Holm: $150,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Raquel Pennington: $63,000 to show, $63,000 to win

Aleksei Oleinik: $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win

Maurice Greene: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win

Anthony Pettis: $155,000 to show, $155,000 to win

Brian Kelleher: $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win

Ode Osbourne: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Anthony Pettis: $155,000 to show, $155,000 to win

Diego Ferreira: $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Former Bear Stearns Executive Warren Spector Drops Price...

December 17, 2019

12 Essential Questions To Ask CTO Candidates

January 6, 2020

Putin Says Reasons For Trump’s Impeachment Are ‘Far-Fetched’

December 19, 2019

The Green Bay Packers Hear The Doubters —...

January 4, 2020

Jason Dufner Partners With DUDE, Ending His Free-Agent...

December 11, 2019

Manage To Your Employee’s Mindstate, Not Their Personality...

December 10, 2019

Ben Simmons Among Nine Australian NBA Players Donating...

January 9, 2020

Equifax Breach: How To Apply For A $20,000...

January 17, 2020

How To Make Your Company More Efficient Next...

December 3, 2019

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Shows That Sony Learned The...

December 9, 2019

Leave a Comment