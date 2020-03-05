Converted Outfielder Anthony Gose Vying For Spot In Cleveland Indians Bullpen

After spending his first nine years in pro ball as an outfielder, left-hander Anthony Gose, seen … [+] here talking to Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis, is trying to return to the majors as a relief pitcher. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anthony Gose has come full circle. Drafted 12 years ago as an outfielder, though projected by many to be strictly a pitcher, he’s worked his way back to being exactly that: strictly a pitcher.

Four years after his last major league at bat, the 29-year-old left-hander is in the Cleveland Indians’ spring training camp as a non-roster invitee, trying to win a spot in the bullpen on Cleveland’s opening day roster.

“His stuff is electric,” said Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti.

In his first four appearances in spring training games, Gose pitched four innings, with six strikeouts and no walks, holding opposing batters to a .188 batting average.

“It’s exciting to see,” said Antonetti, whose team could use some help in its bullpen.

Gose’s transition from being a major league outfielder to possibly a major league relief pitcher started in 2008, at Bellflower High School, in Paramount Calif. He was drafted by the Phillies in the second round, the 51st player taken overall, one pick ahead of current Indians closer Brad Hand.

Gose was drafted as an outfielder, but seemed to turn more heads as a pitcher. According to Baseball America’s pre-draft scouting report on Gose – the pitcher, not the outfielder – he had perhaps the strongest left arm of any Southern California high school pitching prospect in over 30 years.

His fastball peaked at 97 mph, which drew comparisons to similarly-built flame-throwing left-handers Billy Wagner and Scott Kazmir.

However, Gose’s pitching career seemingly ended with his high school career. He spent his first four years as a professional in the minor leagues as a light-hitting, but fleet-footed outfielder, who had 70 or more stolen bases in two of his first four years.

In 2010 the Phillies traded him to the Blue Jays, who traded him to the Tigers. He became a free agent after the 2017 season. He signed with the Rangers, and 10 days later the Astros selected him in the 2017 Rule 5 Draft. But the Astros returned him to the Rangers three months later. He became a free agent after the 2018 season, and signed a minor league contract with Cleveland – as a pitcher, not an outfielder.

After hitting .209 for the Tigers and .203 in the minors in 2016, Gose decided to start his career over, this time as a pitcher. Since 2017 he’s been a left-handed reliever in the minor leagues. He signed a minor league contract with Cleveland following the 2018 season, and promptly had his best season on the mound since high school.

In 2019, in a combined 32 relief appearances at advanced Class-A Lynchburg and Double-A Akron, Gose had a 2.48 ERA, while averaging almost 11 strikeouts per nine innings, and holding opposing hitters to a .165 batting average. Left-handers hit just .094 against him. Those were the good numbers. The bad numbers: 29 walks in 29 innings.

In nine appearances in the Puerto Rican Winter League he had a 1.86 ERA, with 13 strikeouts and three walks in 9 2/3 innings.

Indians officials, who have multiple openings in their bullpen, decided to bring Gose to the major league training camp.

“It’s exciting to see his continued progress,” said Antonetti. “He’s now become more consistent in repeating his delivery and his mechanics, and he’s been in the zone more consistently. If he can marry those two things, maintain his stuff and be in the zone, it’s a pretty interesting arm to have as an option in the bullpen.”

It’s an Indians bullpen that could use an interesting arm. With highly-touted Emmanuel Clase, acquired from Texas in the Corey Kluber trade, starting the season on the injured list, the only relievers that would appear to have spots on the opening day roster secured are Hand, Oliver Perez, and Nick Wittgren.

Gose’s strong start this spring could keep him in the hunt for a big-league job, despite the fact that he has yet to throw a competitive pitch above the Double-A level in the regular season. On the other hand, the Indians have a well-earned reputation for being able to build bullpens.

All teams are looking for high-velocity left-handed relievers. At the very least, Gose has thrown his hat into the Indians’ bullpen ring in his first major league spring training camp as a pitcher.

“He’s touched 100 (mph), and his secondary stuff has been really good,” Antonetti said. “If he can stay in the zone, we think he can attack both left-handed and right-handed hitters.”

