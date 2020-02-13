Coronavirus And China Business: Lessons From SARS

A near-empty Star Ferry in Hong Kong.

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

We are watching a health crisis unfold in China, with implications for the rest of the world as well. Though we need to respond to this challenge first in human terms, to help those afflicted and to save as many lives as possible, we should also evaluate the economic and commercial dimension of the crisis.

In some ways this crisis is similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic of 2003, which also saw a disruption to travel, work and the economy. As with SARS, the coronavirus epidemic can take several months to crest. Initially, the Chinese institutions were playing catch-up, but over time they came to terms with the challenge. The Chinese government has an unparalleled ability to marshal resources, and Chinese culture prizes stoicism and the ability to work through hardships.

Location-dependent businesses are most at risk. Disneyland has shut its Shanghai and Hong Kong parks. McDonald’s and Starbucks have closed doors across China. People still need to eat and learn, so neighborhoods have organized food shopping self-help groups and Alibaba has made its communication app DingTalk available for online courses.

In the same vein, travel and tourism have taken a big hit. Airline stocks are down and hotels are suffering.

But overall, the Chinese economy has shown resilience. Oxford Economics is predicting a 0.6-percentage-point drop in China’s GDP this year to 5.4%. As China began the year looking at 6% growth, the drop would be painful but manageable.

Do’s and don’ts for international companies:

Do make sure your China team is safe. Remember the human factor. Be flexible on working from home. Avoid unnecessary travel.

Do increase your internal communications. Managers should check in with every employee and make sure their family situation is okay. Do they need food or other supplies? Do they have to take care of a relative? A little support goes a long way in a difficult moment.

Don’t take any steps that might contribute to a sense of panic, even inadvertently. You might need to postpone some plans, but be thoughtful about how you announce it.

Don’t push coronavirus messaging in your marketing. You want to avoid being seen as trying to take advantage of a bad situation. Focus on philanthropic initiatives.

Regarding business decision-making, remember the fundamental truths: China is still China. The economy is still the economy. Chinese consumers are still purchasing, though we can expect they might defer discretionary purchases.

In this sense, the business impact of the coronavirus might be a bit like the bush fires in Australia: Painful, and even deadly, if you are caught in the middle of it; harmful to the economy and disruptive to travel and everyday life. But after several months of hard work, the crisis slowly comes under control.

Interestingly, there are even some analysts that predict a modest boost to e-commerce as Chinese consumers become more adverse to travel and to crowds. Note that in Singapore, online food orders are up 300%.

The personal scars can last quite a while and the economic harm could take the better part of this year to recover. But the fundamental logic of your decision to go to China still holds, because the fundamental strengths of the economy remain intact—and might even improve for those in e-commerce.

