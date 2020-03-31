Coronavirus By The Numbers: U.S. Reports More Than 500 Deaths In One Day, 250 Million In U.S. Ordered To Stay At Home, Michigan Is New Hotspot

People are tested for coronavirus at the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services … [+] (ACCESS) center in Dearborn, Michigan on March 26, 2020. – The US was quickly becoming a new epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic Thursday as new infections soared and unemployment claims skyrocketed to a historic high. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

(This story was updated at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31)

Topline: The coronavirus outbreak — which likely originated in Wuhan, China and spread to the rest of the world — is now a pandemic affecting 178 countries, shutting down travel and launching a global recession; here are the latest numbers:

World: Total confirmed cases as of 9:00 a.m. ET: 801,400 — Total deaths: 38,743 — Total recoveries: 172,657 .

801,400 38,743 172,657 U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:00 a.m. ET: 164,610 — Total deaths: 3,170 — Total recoveries: 5,945 .

164,610 3,170 5,945 Trending up ▲: Michigan — on Monday, the state reported an 18% increase in cases from a day earlier.

Trending up ▲: Almost 250 million Americans across the country are now under stay-at-home directives.

Trending down ▼: U.S. fever — the New York Times reports that new data tracking daily fever readings shows that social distancing “may be working.”

New York Times reports that new data tracking daily fever readings shows that social distancing “may be working.” U.S. unemployment: U.S. unemployment: The latest figures show 3.3 million people filing for unemployment, a new record (the Wall Street Journal reports the median estimate for Q2 unemployment is 7%, but that it will likely be higher.)

Crucial quote: The World Health Organization’s head of health emergencies said Monday that there was “fervent hope” that Italy and Spain are reaching a peak in number of new cases. Italy reported its smallest number in new cases in almost two weeks on Monday.

Big number: The U.S. recorded 575 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, the most in a single day of the outbreak. The U.S. death total has now eclipsed 3,000.

Surprising fact: June 10. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., issued a “stay-at-home” order on Monday that will last until June 10.

