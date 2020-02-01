Coronavirus Causing Hits To K-Pop Event & TV Business Across Asia

NEWARK, NJ – JUNE 23: A singer in Super Junior, a Korean pop music band, shakes hands with fans at a … [+] convention, called Kcon, that brings together some of the most popular pop bands from Korea on June 23, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. This Korean music convention has been held annually in North America since 2012. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The increasing concern over the novel coronavirus is leading the K-pop scene to scramble and take some hits when it comes to the live and television business — and doesn’t look likely to end anytime soon.

At press time, there have been 12 cases of coronavirus in South Korea with eight of the infected coming directly from Wuhan, the Chinese area considered the source of the virus, and the other four after coming in contact with someone infected. This has caused major concern for large gatherings that bring people together with events and concerts that would typically see dozens to thousands of fans being put on hold or canceled altogether.

In celebration of their newly released I Think U album, veteran boy band Super Junior cancelled two concerts scheduled for February 4 near Seoul that would have brought together hundred of fans together.

Meanwhile, boy band Pentagon was set to hold a special showcase specifically for fans for their upcoming Universe album on February 12, but their record label has announced that the showcase will move forward without a live audience and air via a livestream that night.

That’s not only event that’s moving forward without an audience. Public broadcast station MBC didn’t allow fans into the January 30 recording of their weekly K-pop chart program Music Core that usually involves a high level of fan interaction. Meanwhile, channel KBS2 will not include a live audience for the recording of their performance show Immortal Song on February 3.

BTS’ record label Big Hit Entertainment shared their their “Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community” event, where they shared financial and creative updates about their company, will no longer invite fans, press or partner companies to attend. Instead, the briefing will be a private event and recorded as a video to be uploaded on their social media channels.

Even more K-pop related events are being canceled or postponed overseas with some events spanning to March being put on hold.

A planned fan-signing event for veteran boy band Sech Skies in China for February was shared to be postponed until a later date. Girl group WJSN’s planned signing in Guangzhou, China for March 1 was also put on hold.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Lisa was also scheduled to head to China to film the Chinese singing-competition show Idol Producer 2 at the top of February, but the plans have been canceled for now.

Further out from China, male group GOT7 has postponed two of the dates on for their “Keep Spinning” world tour including their Bangkok shows scheduled for February 15 and 16, as well as one in Singapore for February 22. A February 23 fan-meeting event set to take place in Macau with Ren of boy band NU’EST has also been postponed.

Several major events in Japan, which has more than 15 cases of infection in the country, are also changing plans.

TWICE, the biggest K-pop girl group in Japan, said they will cancel the February 1 and February 2 fan-signing events at the massive Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall. The group also has arena and dome concerts scheduled February and March in Japan and Korea, though no update on those shows has been shared yet.

Fellow girl group MOMOLAND has postponed their plans to spend time in the lucrative Japan market as their March 19 and 21 fan meetings were canceled with their scheduled activities in the country postponed. Solo singer Nam Joo Hyuk also postponed a fan meeting in Japan that was set for February 8.

But among all these set backs, some domestic K-pop events are going forward as planned.

Both girl group Apink and singer-producer Bumzu will still hold their planned concerts on February 1 and 2. Meanwhile Kim Sunggyu of boy band INFINITE is currently going ahead with his concerts scheduled from February 7 through February 9, though shared that canceled tickets will be refunded with no charges.

In all three cases, promoters announced that thermal scanners will be installed to attempt and identify anyone with fever or virus-like symptoms. Hand sanitizers, masks and on-site medical attention will all be available as well with warnings made about those deemed ill to possibly be turned away from the events.

