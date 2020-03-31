Coronavirus Concerns May Push Consumers Towards Digital Magazines And Away From Print

Digital magazines seem to be growing in popularity as a result of the pandemic, and they’re likely … [+] to remain popular in the future, as well.

70% of respondents to a recent study by content experience platform BlueToad have reported concerns about their safety or the safety of their family due to reading a physical print magazine, journal, or newspaper during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Are magazine readers right to be wary of catching the novel coronavirus through their physical media? The odds appear low. Nevertheless, the concern surrounding physical magazines may push more consumers to shift to digital versions.

Here are the key takeaways from the survey.

77% of people are concerned about themselves or their family’s safety when handling mail or other deliveries

70% of people reported similar concerns when reading a delivered print magazine, journal, catalog or newspaper

53% of people now want to hear more from the brands they trust during these uncertain times

54% of people are more likely to consume digital content over print while practicing social distancing

“The results of this survey show that the spread of the coronavirus is making consumers nervous when handling mail and other items that are delivered to them,” said Paul DeHart, CEO of BlueToad, in a press release.

“While print remains very relevant both now and long term, publishers must acknowledge the fact that consumers are perhaps more than ever leaning on other perceived safer, digital ways to consume content and connect with brands.”

Here’s what the World Health Organization (WHO) has to say about how long COVID-19 survives on surfaces.

“It is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems to behave like other coronaviruses. Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions (e.g. type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment),” according to the WHO Q&A page.

Even if the virus lasts long enough to remain on a physical magazine, the fix is relatively simple: Clean the magazine surface with a simple disinfectant, or simply set it aside for a few days — while being sure to clean your hands afterwards.

Still, digital magazines seem to be growing in popularity as a result of the pandemic, and they’re likely to remain popular in the future, as well.

A previous survey from mid-February showed the 75% of respondents were then reading magazines digitally, and 42% even read them “once a week to a few times a week.” In other words, digital magazine readership was healthy before the pandemic hit, and is likely soaring even higher now in response.

