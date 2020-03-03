Coronavirus Fears Will Continue To Spook Financial Markets

The expanding coronavirus pandemic is the biggest story impacting financial markets. The disease’s ultimate trajectory is unknowable, but this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for the current stock market bull run and record 11-year U.S. economic expansion.

Most economic models are not designed to capture the impacts of a previously unknown global pandemic. Perhaps the most important question for equity investors is whether the foundation of the economy is strong enough to withstand the negative growth impulse from coronavirus.

The good news is that while this new unknown has added to global economic risks, policymakers are aware and taking steps to aid consumers and businesses. The macro backdrop remains mixed, but the underlying trend is improving (absent one-off items such as the Boeing 737 shutdown).

Because Fed Funds futures have fallen substantially, the market is pricing in an additional interest rate cut at the March Fed meeting. While the effectiveness of lower interest rates may be limited, this could be an important signal to help boost sentiment and stabilize financial markets. In fact, messages of potential stimulus from the Fed and other global central banks helped curtail the equity selloff to start March.

The Fed could achieve similar results through a combination of other policy tools. Coordinated liquidity swap lines were utilized successfully during the Global Financial Crisis, and central bankers could send a strong message that they are working together to stave off lasting damage by providing enhanced funding to ensure the smooth operations of global markets.

The evolving nature of the virus makes demand-side economic impacts difficult to forecast, but there is likely to be a drag on U.S. GDP. Credit spreads, retail sales, ISM new orders, commodities and truck shipments are the most likely economic indicators to reflect coronavirus’s near-term impacts.

The disease initially was contained largely within China, specifically in the Hubei province. While it was on investors’ radar early on, equity markets sold off only after the virus began to spread significantly outside China. Meaningful numbers of cases have been reported in South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy, and other countries are beginning to be affected – including the U.S.

As fears of a broader and deeper global outbreak have risen, investors have fled equities in favor of safer assets such as fixed income and gold. This sent U.S. and international stocks plunging, as represented by the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. Index. In one week, they were pushed down 12.7% and 11.8%, respectively, from their recent peaks.

On the fixed income side, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields tumbled to a record low of 1.15%.

Efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus will curb global economic growth in the short term. Measures will include shutting down factories, other businesses and schools in affected areas; imposing travel restrictions or complete limits; and canceling public gatherings. Data shows that China’s manufacturing PMI for February came in at 35.7, worse than what was seen in 2008.

Financial markets have become increasingly concerned about disruptions to business and consumer activity. For example, the remainder of the Japanese baseball preseason will be played in empty stadiums, as have several Series A soccer games in Northern Italy.

Disruptions to well-tuned global supply chains and just-in-time inventory management are increasing the risk of production challenges. The Port of Los Angeles is reporting that shipping container traffic dropped 25% this month because of coronavirus slowdowns. This could have domino effects on U.S. manufacturing and retail businesses in the short and medium terms.

Some businesses that are closed or operating at reduced output may come under serious financial pressure if these problems persist. Consumers could pull back if their hours are reduced or even go unpaid, to say nothing of being unable to go out and shop.

The economy could also come under pressure if a crisis of confidence emerges, causing consumers to pull back even if actions to combat the virus do not impact them directly.

For investors, caution is prudent given the potential for heightened volatility in coming weeks and months.

