Coronavirus Impact: China Has Fallen Into Bizarro World

China's coronavirus has Main Street worried, Wall Street…not as worried. Consensus is that the outbreak is contained and will be over sooner than later. Markets will worry about the aftermath…after.

China is now the Bizarro World of everything Wall Street. Up is down. Good is bad. Rising coronavirus (Covid-19) death tolls means the death tolls are falling.

Consensus remains that a V-shape recovery is just around the corner, maybe as early as April, despite the fact that Japan’s case load is rising; South Korea is installing travel restrictions in at least one city now that its coronavirus cases are rising. Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou traffic on rail and subway is down over 85% from a year ago, with less than a third of people back to work.

That’s not stopping the Chinese stock market. It’s better than anything in Asia, which may have low instances of the new coronavirus, but rising instances nonetheless.

We've fallen into the rabbit hole on China. No one knows where the coronavirus goes from here. Is it over by the end of the month? Is it over by March? Does it last as long as the SARS outbreak, which would take us into August? Markets searching for answers.

People in China are putting themselves in self-quarantine. Get pulled over by a police officer to get a temperature check risks getting put in real quarantine, leaving the kids at home.

The thought of catching the virus on public transportation has overall travel down.

Beijing is forced to bail companies out. They’ll have many to bail out the longer this lasts.

Brian McCarthy, chief strategist at Macrolens in Stanford, Connecticut was having a laugh over this going into weekend. In a note to clients on Friday titled “Alice in A-shareland” — a play on the mainland China listed stocks, known as the A-shares — McCarthy said that investors are buying the bad news and selling once the lungs of the manufacturing world are cleared up.

In particular, McCarthy called out this story on Bloomberg from Thursday, titled “China’s Traders Throw Away Script”.

The Bloomberg article leads with China’s stock traders trying to read the coronavirus tea leaves for clues on “when euphoria fanned by Beijing’s emergency support measures may peak.”

Assessing the development of the outbreak has become critical, traders say, as a significant turn for the better could reduce the urgency of further policy easing and call for a cut to bullish positions.

Smog in Beijing. A visual metaphor for the viral lung infection that's caused the death of over 2,100 people in three months.

Hmmm, virus bullish. Cure bearish. Tell us more…

From the wire: With all the revisions, the virus data might not be so accurate and it confuses me,” said one fund manager. “All I care is when schools will reopen to indicate the situation really getting under control, as nobody would risk the lives of young children.” He plans to start trimming his holdings when local governments unveil more-definitive school-restart dates.

“Even in this alternate universe they’re confused about the virus data. But I must say, the notion that controlling an epidemic that has derailed a wide swathe of the Chinese economy would be a sell-signal for stocks is a bit of a mind-bender,” McCarthy wrote.

Wei Tao, managing director of Shanxi Fengshang Investment Management Co. told Bloomberg reporters in China that the firm was “keeping a tab on the number of cities where people go back to work.”

Wei said that will prompt some investors to sell China and reinvest the profits back into business operations. “Once two-thirds of the economy is back in action, it’d be time to cut my position down to zero,” said Wei. “When production and work resume, that money will rush out.”

Brendan Ahern, CIO of KraneShares, a China ETF based in New York, said Friday that China was coming back online as coal consumption and property sales have started to rise off of the low level begun by the Lunar New Year and extended due to the coronavirus quarantine.

They are barely rising, however. This isn’t the good old China race car going from zero to 60 miles per hour in a minute. China is a jalopy right now. It’s going from zero to five.

As everyone knows, the Flash U.S. Composite Output Index fell on Friday to 49.6 versus 53.3 in January, a 76-month low. Respondents blamed the coronavirus.

BNP Paribas is forecasting a -0.5% contraction in China’s GDP for the first quarter because of the outbreak. The longer this lasts, the more likely China investors will revise those numbers lower.

Barclays Capital economist Jian Chang said Friday that her weekly guesstimates on China economic data suggest that manufacturing activity contracted by at least 55% versus a year ago in the first three weeks of February due to lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Ever an optimist, Chang thinks China has hit bottom in manufacturing activity contraction, with operation rates picking up pace this past week, especially in more market-oriented and economically important provinces, such as Guangdong and Zhejiang.

“Barring a re-escalation of the outbreak, we think more activity indicators could begin to show a pickup from the end of this month,” she says.

Foreign investors were net buyers of China’s A-shares this week. What’s driving this inflow beyond that old investing adage: buy the bad news, sell the good?

Several sovereign wealth funds were active buyers of China stocks last week is one explanation. Another factor is that U.S. emerging market managers are still underweight China “and are playing catch up to the benchmark’s 34% China weight,” says Ahern.

For the benchmark agnostic, is now the time to buy China? Throw caution to the wind? “No, I’d love selling China short right now,” says McCarthy.

Warning! Never bet against the People’s Bank of China.

Then again, if the Bloomberg story sourcing China investors is correct, then the locals are out soon as the good news kicks in. No one knows when that will be.

In the meantime, markets will be looking to see increases in the number of people going back to work in Shanghai and Beijing next week. That would suggest fears are subsiding at least outside of the epicenter province of Hubei.

Five days with "Asher". The big, daily spikes up are interventions by the Chinese policy banks and liquidity injections from the People's Bank of China. China up, U.S. down.