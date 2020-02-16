Coronavirus Impact: Pay Attention To Shanghai, And Japan Infection Rates

The lungs of China are infected. Here, a thick fog settles over Shanghai. So far, the city has been … [+] relatively immune from coronavirus. Like Xi Jinping, global investors want to keep it that way. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The coronavirus has no end in sight, with consensus now pushing peak Covid-19 — as it is now officially known — out to April. It was initially February 14, but that target was wiped out when public health officials in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, increased the number of new patients by over 10,000 in one day.

Daily death tolls, once averaging 25 a day, have risen fourfold.

The only positive takeaway in all of this is that it is contained in Hubei. Of the nearly 70,000 cases worldwide, 54,500 are in Hubei. And out of the 1,527 people that have died from respiratory problems caused by the viral lung infection, 1,457 of them were in Hubei. The biggest number of cases outside of China is in Singapore, with just 72 cases.

There are more people with a common cold in Singapore at the moment than there are with the Wuhan pneumonia. That’s not enough to calm anybody down. This is still red alert time.

Where is everybody? Shared bikes sit unused on a workday in Beijing. Despite the government giving … [+] the OK to return to work last week, many people are staying home out of fears of coming down with the deadly Wuhan pneumonia.

Beijing and Shanghai have under 1,000 reported cases and only four deaths, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Their data is sourced from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the European Center for Disease Control and two China health agencies. China is the main source of the numbers.

There are many people outside of China who doubt Beijing and Shanghai’s low case load. Watch for those numbers to rise in the weeks ahead. If they start hitting the thousand mark, with no reduction in the number of infected persons, it suggests a prolonged fight against Covid-19 and markets will push out their V-shape recovery beyond April.

Covid-19 remains a mystery pathogen. It can be deadly. It’s like a bad pneumonia. Scientists believe it came from a species of bat. There is also concern that it escaped a virology research lab in Wuhan.

There is no vaccine for Covid-19 yet, so those who have it are being treated with a variety of anti-viral medications and have to wait for the virus to work its way out of the body.

Markets are repricing everything China related.

Barclays Capital analysts released a 20-page report on the coronavirus on Friday where they said they were pushing out the recovery period, and think Japan heads into a technical recession because of it.

A bus leaves a port where the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship is docked Saturday, Feb. 15, … [+] 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Japan: Worsening Outlook

Japan will release its fourth quarter GDP numbers on Monday. Barclays analysts led by Tetsufumi Yamakawa in Tokyo estimate that real GDP contracted 3.2% on a quarterly basis, a little better than market consensus of -3.8%. This is all pre-coronavirus and mostly due to domestic tax matters.

Yamakawa does see an increasing risk in first quarter weakness due to the Covid-19 impacts, and if that leads to negative growth, and it could, Japan hits a technical recession with back to back contraction.

Weaker China tourism and a decrease in trade with China is a huge headwind for Japan. For Barclays, the probability of a recession there has surged to 69%.

A nurse at the Yangzhou Third People's Hospital on February 14, 2020. Over 1,200 medical staff now … [+] have the disease. Most of them in Hubei.

China: Not Yet At Peak Coronavirus

Barclays’ China view is basically Wall Street consensus: so long as the virus stays concentrated in Hubei, they are going to trust China keeps it that way.

Last week, the Communist Party fired top Party leaders in Hubei and Wuhan for failing to call for a public health emergency when the virus was first reported by doctors in Wuhan in early December.

Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential “SARS-like” disease in December and was arrested for “spreading rumors”, died last week in Wuhan Central Hospital. His lungs were loaded with the coronavirus.

Xi Jinping last week called for even tighter restrictions on Hubei, and put two new Party bosses in charge to make sure the clampdown is enforced.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang: Calm Calm and Get to Work.

“We think these efforts showed the urgency and determination of the government to stabilize the epicenter as soon as possible,” says Eric Zhu, an economist with Barclays in Hong Kong. “We expect incremental improvements,” he says.

Xi said last week that his government would “strive to achieve this year’s social and economic targets,” as “the strict measures and treatment methods continue to see breakthroughs.”

Meanwhile, China’s economic managers are keeping the market afloat.

Premier Li Keqiang stressed the importance of resuming work and production outside of Hubei. They’re worried the economic impact will last beyond the first quarter.

The Ministry of Finance said it would allocate some 848 billion yuan ($121 billion) for new bond quotas, of which 558 billion yuan ($79.8 billion) would be for general bond issuance and 290 billion yuan ($41.5 billion) would be for special bonds, likely designed to help cash strapped enterprises.

The People’s Bank of China is also planning to relax quotas on some property-related loans and a number of local governments are said to be reducing regulations on housing in order to make it easier for construction firms to get access to fresh capital. Regulatory rollback would also make it easier for buyers to invest in second or third homes without higher penalties for doing so.

Everything Riding On China Leader Xi Jinping To Get Coronavirus Contained

Emerging Asia: Ut-Oh

China’s down, and so is emerging markets in Asia that have grown increasingly dependent on it.

Barclays Capital analysts believe Thailand and Singapore will suffer the most. From an equity market perspective, the MSCI Thailand over the last four weeks has been the hardest hit, due to its economic reliance on tourism.

Barclays reduced their 2020 GDP growth forecast for Thailand and Singapore to 1.2% and -0.4% on Friday.

The coronavirus shock will hit first quarter growth throughout emerging Asia the hardest, sending most economies into quarterly growth contraction.

Countries such as Singapore and Korea have already warned that the negative impacts from the coronavirus may exceed those from SARS. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Friday that “a recession is possible this year” because of the outbreak. He banned incoming flights from China two weeks ago.

For now, investment firms like Barclays want to see containment. They are seeing it. But all eyes are on China keeping cities like Shanghai free from the Wuhan pneumonia.

If they fail, investors will bail regardless of what the Chinese plunge protection team at the central bank does with the A-shares.

Thailand's stock market, as represented here by Barclays' iShares MSCI Thailand ETF, is even … [+] underperforming China. It's all thanks to the coronavirus.