Coronavirus Is Leading To Entire States Shutting Down All Schools

written by Forbes March 13, 2020
Student with a mask gesturing stop

Schools across the country are shuttering the wake of the pandemic.

Getty

In response to the coronavirus-caused COVID19, College campuses and individual schools and school districts have begun sending students home over the past week or so across the United States, but on Thursday things began to reach a tipping point with at least four states ordering the closure of all public K-12 schools within their borders.

The governors of Michigan, Maryland, Ohio and New Mexico have announced the essential shutdown of their public education systems for much of the remainder of the month or beyond.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that all schools in his state will close “for a period of several weeks.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan directed all schools to close for two weeks, starting next Monday:

Late Thursday, the office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that public k-12 schools will close for three weeks starting Monday. A press conference was set for Friday morning to share more details.

The school closure comes only one day after the first confirmed cases of the virus within New Mexico were announced Wednesday.

“This is a proactive measure to limit the potential community spread of COVID-19,” said Education Secretary Ryan Stewart. “We have seen other states take this measure after they have experienced community spread of this virus. New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

Michigan’s governor took a slightly different approach, declaring that all of the states school buildings will close from Monday until April 6.

In addition, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged but did not mandate that school leaders close down for the next two weeks. Elsewhere, the majority of schools in the Atlanta and Seattle metropolitan areas are closing for as long as the next six weeks.

