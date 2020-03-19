Coronavirus Lands In Latin America: A Major Test For Governments And Health Systems

Most Latin American presidents waited to take action on COVID-19 until they could see how the governments of the world’s most powerful economies would react. President Trump took the lead in restricting travel from China at the end of January. Then, for a while, he seemed to take it easy. It was not until the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and Northern Italy was clearly being overwhelmed that some Latin American policymakers began to react in full force. Brazil and Mexico – which together make up about two thirds of Latin America’s population and economy – have imposed fewer restrictions than other countries in the region.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico’s president, speaks during a news conference at the National … [+] Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Lopez Obrador stand on opposite sides of the political spectrum, but both have assumed a relatively relaxed approach to the crisis, resisting calls to curb travel or to encourage social distancing. Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg

I recently traveled to Monterrey, Mexico, and the only change I saw were signs warning those who had been in China and other infected countries to call a phone number if they felt sick. Underreaction is not a matter of left and right – both Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico have been mingling with crowds, making little apparent changes to their routines, and horrifying most international observers. This despite the fact two officials close to Bolsonaro have COVID-19 and confirmed cases in Mexico are growing.

Is Latin America prepared? That is the question asked by Latin America Advisor, a daily publication of Inter-American Dialogue. They sought answers from many scholars and observers, and I was one of those who answered no. Why? Because in addition to government health measures, there is a need for collaboration and respect from the population. What we have seen so far, and I think that we will see better once the crisis is over, is that in free societies, the higher the respect for the rule of law, the better they will deal with the crisis. In most countries south of the U.S. border, people disrespect the law and are dissatisfied with their health care systems. If they disobey the law en masse, not only hospitals but also prisons will be overwhelmed by the epidemic. In Argentina the government provided a telephone number so people could denounce those who violate the quarantine. In only one day they received 2,400 denunciations.

Health spending in relation to GDP does not seem to matter for assessing the quality of Latin American health systems to handle the crisis. Brazil spends almost 12% of GDP on health care, and only 18% of its population regard the quality of the care they receive as good. Argentines spend 7.55% on health care and 58% of Argentines consider the care good. In Argentina’s public/private system, large segments of the population have access to private clinics through their labor unions and supplementary insurance. Mexicans spend even less of GDP on health care (5.47%), and only 26% of the population regards the care as good. Thus far the warm summer weather has been helping, but winter is coming and parts of the Southern cone – especially Argentina, Chile and Uruguay – will have temperatures similar to those in Wuhan, where the epidemic started.

General opinion on the quality of healthcare received in selected countries in Latin America as of … [+] 2018, Statista.com https://www.statista.com/statistics/911442/accessible-healthcare-quality-latin-america-country/

I am part of several international groups on WhatsApp. I asked its members which country in Latin America has done the best job in preparing for and combating the virus. The only answer I got is “El Salvador,” which only recently confirmed its first case. At the end of February, almost one month after President Trump issued the first restrictions on travelers from China, El Salvador’s president decided to close the borders to foreigners. Earlier this week Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele told airport authorities to deny landing of a plane from Mexico that some suspected was carrying twelve infected people. The incident created a diplomatic stir, but the infections were not confirmed. The biggest danger for the economies of El Salvador and other Central American countries will likely be increased unemployment in the United States and its subsequent impact on remittances.

The impact – and policy responses – in the rest of Latin America has varied widely. Peru, for instance, seems to want to strike a tougher stance along the lines of El Salvador. The government has declared a national emergency and is placing major restrictions on internal travel. How these will work out is yet to be seen, but Peruvian police circulated a memo stating they would allow one member of each household to go to the market or the bank between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. A transit ban would be in force from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., though trucks carrying supplies would be exempted. The restrictions will be imposed by the police and the army, which will be carrying their weapons. The first announcement mentioned that Uber and other ride-sharing services were going to be banned and certain principal streets closed.

Brazil recently experienced its first confirmed death from coronavirus, in São Paulo. The São Paulo metropolitan has more than 21 million people, three times the population of El Salvador and larger than New York City’s metro area. As of March 19, total confirmed cases stood at approximately 529, approximately half of which are in in São Paulo. Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, does not see himself as an intellectual but might see himself as a superman. As I mentioned above, his seemingly cavalier attitude toward the pandemic has drawn much criticism. Yesterday, Brazil started to react by closing its borders to most of its neighboring countries (for the time being exempting Uruguay).

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, center, takes a selfie photograph with supporters during a … [+] demonstration outside of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This March 17, 2020, Brazil decided to close its borders to neighboring countries, except Uruguay. Photographer: Andre Coelho/Bloomberg

In Argentina the government also took time to react. Argentina’s first confirmed case was on March 3 and now the number stands at 97 with three confirmed deaths. Spain and Italy’s slow reaction to the virus could be behind some of the unexplained cases in Argentina, as many asymptomatic people who returned from Spain and Italy could be unwittingly spreading the virus. Many Argentines live abroad in the two countries – more than 70,000 in Spain alone.

Although the health authorities in each country monitor how their neighbors and major countries are reacting to the crisis, I expect that we will seldom see countries working in unison. Each will adopt its own, sometimes divergent, policies. These will depend on travel patterns, the geographical distribution of confirmed cases, and disposition. If President Trump had consulted with Chinese or European leaders before imposing travel restrictions, we would have seen many more cross-travel infections here at home. But he decided to close the border with Canada after consulting with its government. Latin American governments will do the same. They will take some measures on their own and others after consultation with their key allies.

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR – MARCH 18: A passerby walks on a pedestrian bridge as an ad displays … [+] measures against coronavirus on March 18, 2020 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Despite no cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed until yesterday in El Salvador, it’s President Nayib Bukele declared a 30-day quarantine. There is a ban for travelers from all countries. Gatherings of more than 50 people are not permitted and schools were shuttered for 3 weeks. The international airport will be closed to commercial flights during 15 days. It also ordered the closure of restaurants, cafes and dining rooms indicating that they can serve at home and self-service. (Photo by Camilo Freedman/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images)

This crisis is hitting Latin America at one of its most difficult times. As I wrote recently, last year the economy was stagnant in the region as a whole. This crisis will lead to another year of stagnation or worse. Latin American governments’ policy instincts are generally more interventionist than in the United States, Canada and Europe. Unfortunately, then, few Latin American nations will adopt pro-market reforms to confront the crisis. Eliminating import tariffs for medicines (a good decision by Argentina) and other needed goods, lowering taxes, and liberalizing prices and markets can help. But few countries in the region will try that road – perhaps Brazil and Uruguay. But the massive fiscal and monetary stimulus that is being tried in many of the world’s largest and freest economies (such as the United States and Britain) will further diminish the standing of the few free-market and fiscal responsibility advocates in Latin America. For the sake of the region, I hope they survive.

