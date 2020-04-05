Coronavirus Layoffs: Trump Organization Latest To Shed Jobs Amid Pandemic

President Trump’s Las Vegas hotel is one of 17 Trump Organization properties impacted by layoffs or … [+] furloughs due to COVID-19.

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Topline: As the coronavirus pandemic keeps Americans confined to their homes, nearly every industry has been negatively impacted by the disease, and businesses losing out on cash flow have started laying off workers.

Here’s who’s axed staff so far:

Airlines & Transportation

Air Canada will lay off 5,100 members of its cabin crew, about half of its current roster, as its planned flights for April have been cut by nearly 80%.

Avis Car Rental Boston’s Logan International Airport reportedly laid off an undisclosed number of workers.

Norwegian Air said that it would temporarily lay off up to 50% of its workforce, meaning 7,300 workers, and suspend 4,000 flights due to the pandemic.

Scandinavian Airlines said Sunday it will temporarily lay off 10,000 employees, equal to 90% of their staff.

Stena Line, a European ferry operator, announced that 950 jobs would be cut in Sweden due to a sharp decline in travel bookings.

Canadian airline and travel company Transat AT let go of 3,600 workers, or about 70% of its workforce.

ZipCar, a car rental company, laid off 20% of its 500 workers.

Airports

Arts & Culture

Finance

Hotels

Industry

North Dakota-based water management and well logistics company MBI Energy Services laid off over 200 workers.

Manufacturing & Logistics

Lightweight metals manufacturer Arconic laid off 100 workers from its Lafayette, Indiana plant.

Power substation and transformer manufacturer Delta Sky let go of an undisclosed number of employees.

General Electric laid off about 10% of its jet engine workforce, around 2,500 workers.

Union leaders at a General Motors plant in Ontario, Canada have recommended a two week layoff due to concerns over the virus.

Mitchell Plastics of Charlestown, Indiana, has temporarily laid off 36o workers.

The Port of Los Angeles let go of 145 drivers after ships from China stopped arriving.

Minnesota-based cabinetmaker Wayzata Home Products had to lay off its entire 141 person staff.

Real Estate

The Trump Organization laid off or furloughed 1,500 employees from President Trump’s hotels in the U.S. and Canada.

Restaurants & Dining

Retail

Tech boutique B8ta reportedly laid off half of its corporate staff.

Massachusetts-based marijuana dispensary Cultivate laid off an unknown number of workers.

Destination XL, based in Massachusetts, cut 245 brick-and-mortar store jobs.

Shoe retailer DSW put up to 80% of its workers on a temporary unpaid leave of absence, according to a statement from a spokesperson to Forbes.

Cosmetics retailer Sephora let go of some part-time and seasonal workers in its U.S. business; Canadian corporate employees are working reduced hours.

Laura Ashley, the British homewares and bedding maker, filed for administration (the U.K.’s version of bankruptcy) after rescue talks were impeded by the coronavirus outbreak.

New York City bookseller McNally Jackson, which operates four locations, temporarily laid off its employees, but intends to hire them back “as soon as we can,” according to the company’s Instagram account.

Mountain Equipment Co-op, a Canadian outdoor recreation retailer, will let go of 1,300 employees by March 29.

Inclusive bra maker ThirdLove laid off 30 to 35% of its staff.

Mattress upstart Tuft & Needle let go of an undisclosed number of retail store workers.

Sportswear maker Under Armour laid off around 600 warehouse workers in the Baltimore, Maryland area.

Silicon Valley & Technology

Sports & Fitness

The NBA’s Utah Jazz laid off an undisclosed “small percentage” of its workforce.

Maryland-based yoga chain CorePower Yoga let go of 193 workers across five studios.

Elsewhere

Boston’s Tea Party Ships & Museum, along with Old Town Trolley Cars, laid off an undisclosed number of employees.

The Fitler Club, a dining, accommodations and co-working space in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, dismissed nearly 240 workers.

The Greater Philadelphia YMCA laid off 4,000 workers after its childcare and gym revenue dropped.

The mayor of Tombstone, Arizona, who runs a historic stagecoach tour business of the town, had to let go of 175 workers.

Women’s co-working company The Wing laid off almost all of its space teams and half of its HQ staff.

What to watch for: If any U.S. airlines end up laying off workers. Delta Airlines said it would cut flights and freeze hiring. American Airlines is also cutting flights, and delaying trainings for new flight attendants and pilots.

What we don’t know: Exactly how many restaurant workers have been laid off due to the pandemic. New York City, a dining mecca, has about 27,000 eating and drinking establishments that were staffed by over 300,000 people. Restaurants are able to fulfill delivery and takeout orders, but can do so using skeleton crews.

Big number: 50%. That’s how many U.S. companies are considering layoffs, according to a survey released by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the country’s oldest outplacement firm. And the Federal Reserve of St. Louis estimated that 47 million jobs could be lost due to the coronavirus crisis. The numbers come on the heels of the 10 million American workers who filed for unemployment, according to data released Thursday, an all-time high.

Key background: There are now over 312,000 reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. and over 8,500 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide cases now amount to over 1.2 million infected and nearly 66,000 dead. Meanwhile, President Trump signed a coronavirus relief bill into law that provides free testing and paid sick leave, along with a $2 trillion stimulus package. New York and other state and city governments have declared states of emergency, banned large gatherings and ordered the closings of restaurants and bars to stem the spread of disease. Cancelations of concerts, sports leagues, festivals, religious gatherings and other large events have impacted millions of people. President Trump enacted a 30 day travel ban from Europe that sent airlines and travelers scrambling to adjust, before declaring a national state of emergency March 13. Markets have essentially erased all gains made under the Trump presidency (although recovering somewhat with the signing of the stimulus deal), underscoring the economic threat of coronavirus. The uncertainty over when the country—and its citizens—can resume normal life is a specter hanging over businesses, as they decide whether to cut workers.

Source