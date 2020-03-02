Coronavirus Outbreak Will Lead To More Drug Shortages In The U.S., Including Antibiotics

Last week the FDA announced the first drug shortage as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Experts … [+] warn that there are likely to be many more.

On Thursday night, the FDA released a statement saying the U.S. was experiencing its first drug shortage directly related to the coronavirus outbreak. It did not name the drug, but said that there was a manufacturing issue with a pharmaceutical ingredient related to a site affected by coronavirus.

“This first shortage is almost certainly an antibiotic or at least an antimicrobial agent,” said Ron Piervincenzi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), a non-profit organization which works to ensure the quality and supply of medicines in the U.S. and beyond. “Up to 80% of the worlds starting ingredients for making antibiotics come from China and although antibiotics aren’t used on viruses, viruses often lead to secondary infections so antibiotic shortages are serious at this time,” he added.

The only drug which fits the bill is a drug called Avycaz, a combination of the antibiotics ceftazidime and avibactam, added to the FDA shortages list on 26th February. The drug identity has not been confirmed by the FDA, but the statement suggested that alternative drugs are available for the indications the drug is used to treat. However, lack of more specific information led to some criticism from healthcare professionals.

The U.S. is no stranger to drug shortages. These can result in patients having to switch to other medications, sometimes with no negative effect on their health, but major problems can and do occur when there are no viable alternatives. Last year in a harrowing example of the impact of these shortages, children with cancer in the U.S. were forced to miss doses of a vital drug, vincristine, after one of the two companies manufacturing the drug in the in the U.S. decided to cease production, later deciding to resume.

“There is certainly a danger to drug supplies in the U.S. with the recent coronavirus outbreak,” said Sharona Hoffman, Professor of Health Law and Bioethics, Case Western Reserve University. “China produces a lot of drugs or drug components and if you have an entire region shutting down for a while, this will inevitably have an impact on the buyers of the supplies they produce,” she added.

“There may be problems with generic drugs as sometimes there’s only one manufacturer, so there aren’t always others that can take over and make up for capacity problems. We saw this last time with the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, if you have most of your manufacturers in an area affected by a disaster, you’re going to see problems,” said Hoffman.

There was an immediate slow down in Chinese production of various drugs and drug ingredients as the authorities, particularly in Hubei province, instigated strict quarantine controls on individuals and businesses to try and curb the spread of the virus. But more recently, production has recovered, albeit not yet to the levels it was at before the outbreak. Piervincenzi suggests that production is around 80% of normal in China currently.

However, concerns with production are also not solely focused on China. India, for example, is the leading producer of high-volume, sterile injectable drugs in the world and relies on China for a lot of the raw ingredients for these drugs.

“Early signs of problems in China will be felt in India and we expect that in the next few months, the blip in Chinese production will have some impact on availability and lead to some shortages and tightening of availability,” said Piervincenzi.

The Indian government has already made moves to assist companies in getting the raw ingredients they need from China, as well as finding alternate suppliers of the compounds needed to produce many of their drugs should Chinese producers be unable to keep up due to the ongoing outbreak.

“This step is important for their own supply and its India’s second largest industry, so its no surprised that they are taking very seriously and expecting these things to continue,” said Piervincenzi.

But what does this all mean for the U.S. market and availability of drugs?

“Because we’ve had so many shortages, this is evidence that we are not well set up to deal with these incidents. Its not necessarily the U.S.’s fault, we can’t force manufacturers to produce any drugs,” said Hoffman. “If you have just one or a handful of producers and you have a disaster, there’s going to be an impact. This is a problem in all countries, but we seem to be significantly affected in the U.S.,” she added.

So what is the U.S. healthcare system doing to try and mitigate the impact of these additional shortages on patients?

“A lot of this is unanticipated, to some extent you cant do that much – nobody knew there would be this kind of pandemic in China, but making sure that you have a good supply and aren’t operating day to day is a first step,” said Hoffman.

There have been some discussions about national stockpiling of drugs, but according to Hoffman this is incredibly difficult and expensive to properly execute, partly because many drugs have expiry dates and stockpiling can lead to a lot of expensive waste. One mitigation may just to be well prepared.

“Doctors and hospitals should be very well educated on what can be substituted, some of it is education and preparation, but we also have to acknowledge we don’t have full control,” said Hoffman.

The USP has several plans to try and ensure minimal disruption to the U.S. drug supply chain, including distributing reference standards to help producers around the world to make sure their drugs meet the rigorous standards enforced by the U.S. In the longer-term it hopes to continue assisting regulatory authorities in lower-to-middle income countries improve their operations and reduce the amount of inspections and regulations that must be done when testing the medicines for use in markets such as the U.S. and Europe.

“We are trying to help build the regulatory authorities in those countries. World Health Organization studies have shown that if you are buying drugs or raw ingredients for drugs from a country which has a good regulatory system, you are going to get a much better medicine supply,” said Piervincenzi.

But the outbreak is no longer confined to China and U.S. manufacturing may also be impacted if the virus continues to spread here and it isn’t as simple as just ordering more drug or raw ingredients from other places which may not be as badly affected by the outbreak.

“We don’t always know where the parts come from for the drugs, the core ingredients, this is difficult to track. The complex supply chain of global medicines, is both a strength and weakness. If one country has problems the others can step in. But also, so many countries means everyone has to play by the same rules and coordinate,” said Piervincenzi.

“The FDA could make it easier to get drug supplies from other countries, but then you have to worry about quality and inspection – the FDA has to focus on the drug shortage problem, it hasn’t always been top of their list,” said Hoffman.

