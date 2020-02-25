Coronavirus Rattles Asian Markets As 1,000 Guests Are On Lockdown In Tenerife Hotel Linked To Illness

Spain’s IBEX 35 Index was down 1.28%, and Italy’s MIB fell 0.92% at the midmarket following Monday’s sell off.

Some 1,000 people have been quarantined at a hotel in Tenerife in Spain’s Canary islands and await testing, after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for the virus.

South Korea, where around 900 people are infected, is stepping up efforts to contain the virus, as authorities hope to test 200,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a Christian sect that has been linked with 60% of the cases in the country. The outbreak began after a 61-year-old woman was infected, while the CDC on Monday advised U.S. residents against non-essential travel to Korea.

Italy, which is the largest cluster of Covid-19 cases outside Asia, has seen a spike in cases, from three last week, to at least 220 in latest figures, while seven people have now died from the virus. The U.K. is advising residents who have returned from northern Italy and have flu-like symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days.

Iran has recorded at least 16 deaths and 95 cases, and the outbreak there has mounted fears of a worsening global pandemic after travellers who came from Iran and landed as far as Canada have tested positive for the virus.

U.S. government has requested Congress allocate $2.5 billion funds to buy more medical supplies and develop new vaccines, the New York Times reports. It comes after Trump reportedly proposed a 16% cut in funding to the CDC in the 2021 budget.

What to watch for: Whether the outbreak will have an effect on the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off on July 24. Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said it is too early to discuss cancelling the global event.

Big number: $1 trillion. That’s how much a global coronavirus pandemic could cut global GDP by, according to economic forecaster Oxford Economics. In a global pandemic scenario, U.S. and European economies could enter a technical recession in the first half of the year, but recovery would be fast. The scenario is based on historical precedents, including the 2003 SARS outbreak and the 2009 swine flu pandemic, and counts things like supply chain disruption, lower travel and tourism, labour shortages and a drop in consumption.

Key background: The coronavirus outbreak has shown how disruption to China’s economy, the world’s second largest, can ripple out to the rest of the world often in unexpected ways. Supply chains of the world’s biggest tech companies, retailers and carmakers have been impacted by labour shortages and factory shutdowns. More than 80,000 people—10 times more than the 2003 SARS outbreak—have been infected with the coronavirus in more than 30 countries, while more than 2,600 have died. The outbreak of the pneumonia-like virus, which is now officially known as Covid-19, is thought to have originated in China’s Hubei province but the crisis has now entered a new international phase. The WHO said the number of cases detected in China appeared to have peaked between January 23 and February 2 but the accuracy of the Chinese government’s data has been called into question, and pockets of the virus could flare up as movement restrictions are lifted and factories and businesses reopen.

Tangent: Paramount Pictures has suspended filming for Mission: Impossible 7, starring Tom Cruise, after it began last week in Venice and was scheduled to last three weeks. The Italian city in the northern region of Veneto is one of the areas affected by the virus, while the outbreak is also concentrated in the neighbouring Lombardy region.

