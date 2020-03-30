Coronavirus Recovery Watch: Semiconductor Stocks Returned 14% Over The Past 5 Trading Sessions- Here’s A Look At The Top Performers

Signage with logo at the Silicon Valley headquarters of computer graphics hardware company Nvidia, … [+] Santa Clara, California, August 17, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Our semiconductor portfolio of 8 stocks shows an average return of 14% in the last five trading days (till 27th March) compared with a 10% return in the S&P 500 during the same period. This portfolio reflects one set of possible stocks expected to outperform if there’s a reasonably quick Coronavirus recovery.

The top 3 performers within the portfolio in the last 5 trading days were:

Nvidia (22.8% return)

Micron Technology (20.4% return)

Applied Materials (18.6% return)

The top 3 performers on Friday were:

Nvidia (-1.8% return)

AMD (-1.9% return)

Micron Technology (-2.9% return)

Portfolio Summary as of 27th March 2020:

Financial Highlights for Top Performer Nvidia

Nvidia’s market cap has increased by $11.6 billion from about $143.1 billion on 12/31/2019 to $154.7 billion now. The company had $10.9 billion in revenue for FY 2020, from which it derived $2.8 billion in net income and $4.59 in earnings per share.

As a comparison, Micron Technology had $23.4 billion in revenue in 2019, from which it derived $6.4 billion in net income and $5.67 in earnings per share, and saw its market cap drop from $59.9 billion on 12/31/2019 to the current level of $48.4 billion.

See the semiconductor portfolio for more financial highlights on each portfolio company.

Reminder: Portfolio Performance Hinges on Speedy Recovery

Our dashboard forecasting US COVID-19 cases with cross-country comparisons analyzes expected recovery time-frames and possible spread of the virus.

Further, our dashboard -28% Coronavirus crash vs 4 Historic crashes builds a complete macro picture and complements our analyses of the coronavirus outbreak’s impact.

