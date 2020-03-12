Coronavirus Shows How Trump’s Fed Is Turning America Into Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of talks at the … [+] venue of the G20 Summit on June 28, 2019 in Osaka, Japan.

Jerome Powell isn’t known to be a student of Japanese history. But if the Federal Reserve chief wonders about his fate this year, he’ll find all the clues he needs at the Bank of Japan.

Powell could be excused for feeling some buyer’s remorse. In February 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump yanked the one-time investment banker out of relative obscurity to refill the proverbial punchbowl. Powell bought Trump’s assurances that he wouldn’t interfere in the Powell Fed’s rate decisions. As if.

Miffed that Powell’s predecessor, Janet Yellen, was hiking rates, Trump decided to hire his own guy. After a few hikes of Powell’s own, Trump began getting his way. First with relentless attacks via Twitter, then with hints Powell might get fired. Since August, the Powell Fed has been on a rate-cutting tear.

The latest move came on March 3, when Team Powell reduced the benchmark rate to 1%-1.25%. And yet, it backfired spectacularly. Ostensibly, the cut was aimed at soothing markets spooked by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, traders smelled Fed panic in the move. They should, however, be sensing something else: how the Trump era is morphing the U.S. into a giant Japan with the complicity of the Fed.

This gets us back to the Bank of Japan, the institution Trump wants the Fed to emulate. The role of central bankers, so goes the old adage, is to yank away the punchbowl just as the party is getting going. The mistake officials in Tokyo made since the 1980s—and continue to make—is replenishing the punchbowl over and over again.

All that largess took the onus off a succession of governments to remake a rigid and uncompetitive economy. Since the 1980s “bubble economy” imploded, Japan has essentially been a reform-free zone. That includes the Shinzo Abe years. In December 2012, Prime Minister Abe pledged an ambitious regimen of structural upgrades—cutting red tape, loosening labor markets, incentivizing innovation, empowering women, you name it.

Mostly, though, Abe leaned on the Bank of Japan to pump ever more liquidity into the economy. Abe did so by hiring his own human ATM—Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. By bailing Abe out early and often, Kuroda took the onus off the government do its job and raise Japan’s economic game.

Now, as Japan veers toward another recession, the costs of that complacency are mounting. Just as they are with Trump’s own failure to address America’s structural problems. Like Abe, Trump’s policies these last 37 months have pretty much been all stimulus all the time. The globe’s No. 1 and No. 3 economies, in other words, have been resurrecting “trickle-down economics.”

Trump’s neglect of economic retooling means the U.S. is bumbling down the path toward Japan-like negative interest rates and perhaps even deflation. The collapse of U.S. Treasury yields in recent days doesn’t auger well for confidence in global growth. Nor does it exude confidence in Trumponomics.

The U.S. isn’t the only economy risking a deflationary funk from which it can’t easily extricate itself. Though South Korea is the most obvious candidate, China and the eurozone also need to act boldly and rapidly to ensure more buoyant futures. But the idea of the biggest economy, and the protector of the reserve currency, risking a lost decade panicking world markets.

Not that the coronavirus isn’t already unnerving investors. This week’s stock plunges were the biggest since 2008. Already, those trillions of dollars of lost wealth have Trump cajoling the Fed to ease more. Sure, he’s tax cuts, too. But Trump’s go-to move is browbeating Powell to print more money. Just like Abe and the 15 previous governments that got bailed out by the Bank of Japan.

Now, the recession betting is focused on the U.S., too, as the coronavirus fallout imperils demand and business confidence. As uncertainty increases, “markets are essentially priced for a scenario in which the U.S. government does relatively little in response, but leaves the policy reaction to the Federal Reserve,” says Louis Gave of Gavekal Research.

That likely means a return the zero-interest-rate policies, or ZIRP, in the years immediately following the 2008 “Lehman shock.” Nothing good has come of that for Japan, which has been stuck at, or near, zero, for more than two decades. “ZIRP has now ruled over Japan’s economy for two decades,” economist Tomas Casas i Klett writes in a report for The Globalist think tank. “It lays behind the country’s paralysis, stagnation, ballooning debt levels, low wage growth and lack of innovation.”

Abe’s efforts to, as he put it, “make Japan great again” are sputtering along with Chinese demand. Japan’s economy limped into 2020, having contracted 7.1% in the October-December period. Now coronavirus uncertainty threatens to keep gross domestic product in the red. It also threatens to drive the U.S. into a sudden recession right about the time voters are heading to the polls in November.

Granted, no one could’ve predicted a pandemic might simultaneously tank the Japanese and American economies. Yet both would be better positioned to protect growth if they hadn’t outsourced the job to central bankers. In the months ahead, Japanese and U.S. growth could be, well, history.

