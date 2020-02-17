Home Business Coronavirus Slows iPhone Production; Apple Will Miss Quarterly Sales
February 17, 2020
earnings guidance note Apple released today. Those factors will cause Apple to miss its quarterly guidance.

“Worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained,” the company said today in a statement. While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated … these iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.”

It’s not just production that’s a problem. Fewer people in China are buying phones too … mostly because they’re not going outside their homes.

And, all of Apple’s China stores are closed, currently.

“Demand for our products within China has been affected,” Apple says. “All of our stores in China and many of our partner stores have been closed. Additionally, stores that are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic.”

On January 28, Apple had provided this guidance for the second quarter of 2020:

  • revenue between $63.0 billion and $67.0 billion
  • gross margin between 38% and 39%
  • operating expenses between $9.6 billion and $9.7 billion
  • other income/(expense) of $250 million
  • tax rate of approximately 16.5%

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.

