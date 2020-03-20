Coronavirus, Stock Market Crash And The World Of Impact: Insights From Allie Burns

Allie Burns

Johnny Shryock

What do the Coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis mean for social enterprise and impact investing? Not Only for Profit is talking to a variety of key players for their insights.

Allie Burns is CEO of Village Capital, which has run early-stage startup accelerators and boot camps for social enterprises since its founding in 2009. Its mission: to drive more investment to entrepreneurs who aren’t the usual suspects (young, white, male). Perhaps its best-known innovation is a peer-selected, collective investment system for determining which cohort members should receive funding, inspired by the village banking approach typically used in microfinance. The ultimate goal is to eliminate the biases that often lead investors to choose enterprises run by founders who look like them, with similar experiences.

In 2015, Village Capital launched VilCap Investments, an $18 million fund that invested in 110 startups before turning all its attention to its existing portfolio. More recently, the organization switched its focus to a “family of funds”, which will invest in startups involved with Village Capital.

How do you see social enterprises responding to this crisis?

At a macro level, we’re seeing that the pandemic and market crisis have exposed the systemic inequalities that existed already and many of us have been working on for a long time.

On the plus side, I think our companies are mobilized and well-positioned to address some of these big issues. A lot of interesting things are happening because so many companies are well-positioned to respond quickly.

For example, Rimidi is in the health space with a cloud-based software platform that integrates patient data with electronic medical records. It just developed a screening survey for patients who may not need to go to a healthcare clinic, but can be diagnosed at home, to not overfill these clinics. A company called NurseDash has a platform aimed at the huge shortage of healthcare workers. It allows healthcare facilities to schedule freelance nurses and others who can cover different facilities. And Edquity, which helps college students manage their day-to-day finances, created a partnership with a nonprofit called Rise and Believe in Students to create an emergency fund for students who have been displaced. They have to leave campus and store their stuff and don’t have the capital to do all of that, for example.

What about the challenges?

The negative side is we’re seeing a lot of questioning of what happens next. Many companies have been positioned to raise another round of capital or they may have been thinking about that. It’s a little too early to see what’s going to happen on the investment side. Generally, we know that, particularly in the space we’re in, after a significant shock early-stage investors typically back off. Particularly at the LP, asset holder level, they want to reduce their exposure to risk.

But there may be some interesting opportunities to leverage the fact that companies in this space are going to absolutely be needed in this crisis and we’re going to have to innovate. Some of the best innovations come out of the biggest economic shocks. The capital that will be most needed is in the impact sector, especially for companies helping consumers and businesses rebuild and get back on their feet. We’re going to need people to supply that capital.

What’s happening among funders?

We’re seeing a lot of calls for philanthropies to step up. Historically, endowments have gone down and philanthropies have pulled back in economic crises. But we’re seeing a lot of suggestions about how they can help to support the infrastructure of impact investing. There’s an opportunity for philanthropies to say that the 5% [the percent of assets private non-operating foundations must distribute each year] is a floor, not a ceiling. I talked to one family office head doing direct investment and grant making. She said they’re removing all restrictions for their grantees and investees. So, a grant that might have been aligned with a specific set of deliverables, now it can be used as unrestricted capital to allow you to navigate through this crisis. For social enterprises, philanthropy can play an important role in creating creative financing structures for companies who might need a line of credit or loans to get through this crisis.

What about your programs, since face-to-face interaction is so important? How are you adjusting?

We’re deciding now what we’re going to do. We asked ourselves, how might we best support entrepreneurs in this time, if we aren’t going to be able to see each other in –person? We’ve been experimenting with more virtual forums. Moving a lot of our content online. And we’re mobilizing to provide information to the alumni we support. We’re starting to set up a timely curriculum bringing experts in to help people think about fundraising and navigating their business in a crisis.

One of the most important benefits we offer is peer-to-peer interaction. We’re looking for ways to create that environment. Entrepreneurs are going to need each other as sounding boards and idea generators more than ever. They need people other than investors telling them what to do. We just used a technology this week from one of the companies in our portfolio named Pear Deck. It’s an education platform that helps teachers with students who don’t learn in traditional ways provide a more robust environment using online tools. This was a perfect way to test how those tools might be effective in facilitating online interaction. We used it to conduct a roundtable for entrepreneurs working in Latin America, mobilizing around the new world we’re living in.

This is a time not to hit pause. This is a time to keep moving and support the entrepreneurs who really need it. So we’re continuing to go forward with our cohorts. If we have to go to a virtual format, we will do so.

