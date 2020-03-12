Coronavirus: Travelers And Airlines Scramble After Trump Announces European Travel Ban

James Moser, from California, left, and his family wait by the Delta counter at Charles de Gaulle … [+] airport after President Trump announced the European travel ban.

Topline: President Trump announced a 30-day travel ban for Europe that goes into effect Friday as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, immediately creating a massive, likely multi-billion dollar impact on the industry as travelers struggle to change their plans and airlines scramble to comply.

NBC News reported that airlines and travelers were in a state of chaos and confusion Thursday morning.

New York Times reporter Mike McIntire said that Paris’ Charles de Gualle airport was “bedlam” with one traveler paying as much as $20,000 for a ticket home.

NBC News reporter Shannon Ho said Berlin, Germany’s Tegel airport had “lots of chaotic energy” and spoke with a Tesla employee, an unnamed worker and an unnamed vacationer whose plans were cut short and were scrambling to get home.

Airlines were similarly racing to deal with the sudden travel ban, according to CNN, which reported that Delta, American and United airlines all said they were working to comply.

Europe was blindsided by Trump’s ban, the Washington Post reported, with the EU saying it disapproved and that fighting coronavirus “requires cooperation rather than unilateral action.”

The United Kingdom and Ireland are exempt from the ban, which confused members of the British government because there are more cases in England than in some of the countries impacted by the ban, the Post reported.

Big number: $24 billion to $37 billion. That’s how much money the travel industry could lose as a result of the pandemic, CNBC and Reuters reported. The lower end of that range would still be more seven times more money lost than during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

Key background: U.S. citizens, green card holders and families of U.S. citizens are not included in the ban. They will, however, be redirected to a select few airports for medical screening upon returning to the U.S., CNN reported. Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms will be given medical attention, while others will undergo 14-day self-quarantines.

Trump’s travel ban applies to what’s called the Schengen Area, a 26-country bloc that does not require passports for travel between them. They are: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

News peg: Trump’s Wednesday national address were his most serious public remarks regarding the virus, and comes on the same day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Trump has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus, equating it to the common flu.

Tangent: Business Insider noted that Trump owns (struggling) golf courses in Ireland and the U.K., two countries not included in the travel ban.

