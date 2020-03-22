Coronavirus: US Now Has Third-Highest Number Of Cases In World, Surpassing Spain

As the US becomes the third worst country for coronavirus in the world, countries like Japan warn … [+] against travel to the US.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and the total number of cases globally surpasses 300,000 with more than 13,000 deaths, the United States has become the third worst place in the world for the disease. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as of March 22 the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US now totals 26,747, overtaking countries like Spain, Iran and Germany to make the US the nation with the third highest levels in the world.

Only China and Italy have higher levels of coronavirus than the United States, with China numbering 81,348 cases and Italy at 53,578 cases.

However, the death toll is much lower in the United States than other countries at the top of the list. There have been only 340 coronavirus deaths reported across the US, per Johns Hokpins data. Compare this to Italy (4,825 deaths), China (3,144), Iran (1,556) and Spain (1,381).

A look at the Coronavirus COVID-19 map from Johns Hopkins, showing the US at number 3.

Map courtesy of Johns Hopkins

Some experts point out that the spike in coronavirus numbers reflects an increase in testing capacity for COVID-19 in the US. And as more labs are making more tests available, that means that even more cases of coronavirus will be reported.

Still the news is chilling. Over 80 million Americans are under a lockdown across the country with states like New Jersey, Illinois and California issuing stay-at-home orders. And in New York City—the epicenter for the disease in the US—reports have showed that coronavirus is killing more than one person an hour, as the city’s death toll reaches well into the double digits. To help stop the spread of the disease, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered all nonessential businesses to close and is urging residents to stay indoors.

With the news that the United States has become the third-worst location for coronavirus in the world, it’s having profound ramifications in the travel space, as well. On Sunday, March 22, Japan raised its travel alert for the US to a Level 2, with the Japanese Foreign Ministry announcing that its citizens should not go to the United States unless it is essential. Japan currently has just over 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, other countries have enacted similar warnings. On March 20, the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised against all but essential travel to the United States. Australia has a similar warning against travel to the US, as does China and others.

The news also comes on the heels of the U.S. State Department raising its own worldwide travel advisory to a Level 4: Do Not Travel, which “advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.” The travel advisory also requires that any Americans currently overseas return to the US or shelter in place where they are.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a travel advisory on the magnitude of a Level 4 has only been used to warn against going to countries where travel is considered dangerous, such as Afghanistan, Iran or Iraq.

