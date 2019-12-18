Cost Considerations Drive The Merger Of Fiat Chrysler And PSA

FCA and PSA agree to merge so creating the world’s fourth largest auto company. Photographer: … [+] Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and rival PSA Group, owner of Peugeot and Vauxhall, have confirmed a merger deal valued at $50 billion.

Let us not pussyfoot around the issue. All auto manufactures are facing a difficult business model.

There are challenges to restrict emissions and migrate production lines over to hybrid and indeed, fully electric vehicles.

Statista reports that in the two-year period from 2017 to 2019 some 85.9% of automobile sales were made under finance schemes. Even individual with poor credit histories can be offered finance. Maybe, the view is that any credit facility is secured against the vehicle itself, however, that vehicle is from day one an asset whose value depreciates rapidly.

Similarly, there is a growing consensus that the young generation are not so motivated to buy a vehicle. It is easy via smart phone aps to hire one or call a taxi or Uber whenever one chooses. The Commission on Travel Demand says in the 1990’s, 80% of people were driving by 30; now this marker is only reached by 45.

The commission’s chair, Professor Greg Marsden said in an interview with the BBC:

“There is a combination of longer-term societal shifts in activities such as how we work and how we shop, changing demographics, shifts in income across the population as well as policies in the transport sector which have encouraged urbanisation … The recession has played a part as has the shift to mobile internet and other advances in information and communication technologies.”

One other serious issue is the issue of the fixed and variable costs of a producing a vehicle.

Merge And Cut Costs

So, it is no surprise to learn that this latest auto merger aims to deliver annual cost savings of $4bn through sharing purchasing agreements and using combined technologies. To create cost reductions, the answer has been judged to lie in “economies of scale”. The tie up will create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker.

Getting this deal across the line will be welcome news for FCA, as it is their second attempt at a merger this year. The first was a proposal to merge with French rival Renault for $39 billion.

However, this deal was abandoned in June when the French government objected as it has a 15% stake in Renault. Had that deal proceeded it would have created the world’s third-largest carmaker.

Still, FCA has achieved a merger at last and the deal with PSA should complete within the next 12 to 15 months. However, this will require China’s Dongfeng Motor Group to reduce its 12.2% stake in FCA by selling 30.7 million shares to PSA.

Auto mergers can prove challenging. None more so than when Daimler of Germany tied the knot with Chrysler in the U.S. There was a deep cultural mismatch between the two companies and endless trouble over integrating the key parts of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Chrysler

Erik Gordon, of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, says FCA and PSA have slipped behind on technologies like electrification and safety features. Therefore, bringing the two together could make the automakers innovate more efficiently, pool development resources and share designs.

It should make manufacturing more efficient as well, he argues, because each company will be able to share parts and designs with the other.

However, one must suspect that FCA-PSA will have to work hard to ensure the synergies are fully captured and that pooling the resources and strengths of the two automakers will enhance investment in new technologies and hence make to new entity more globally competitive.

An Early Headache For Boris?

The British Union Flag, right, and the flag of the European Union (EU), soon to be separate … [+] entities. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

These global deals have implications all over and the new U.K. government may start its term in office with a headache.

This deal has raised concerns at Vauxhall, the employer of 3000 people in the U.K. plants. Why even the brand itself is vulnerable to restructuring plans.

This will be a worry as whilst the merger partners have said they have not decided which car production facilities the new merged company will use, the fact that the U.K. will now be leaving the EU at the end of January has to place the Vauxhall operations in doubt.

Des Quinn, the national officer of the Unite union said in October when rumours of a deal started to circulate:

“Merger talks combined with Brexit uncertainty is deeply unsettling for Vauxhall’s UK workforce, which is one of the most efficient in Europe, … The fact remains, merger or not, if PSA wants to use a great British brand like Vauxhall to sell cars and vans in the UK, then it has to make them here in the UK.”

Boris Johnson will find out that the negotiations with the EU that begin in February, which are tough enough already, will now have another 3000 jobs at stake.

