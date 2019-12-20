Costco’s Christmas Sale: Here Are The Best Deals

Costco’s exceptional holiday season sales continue with red hot deals running almost to New Year. These are my picks of the standout deals you need to know about. Tip: this article will be updated daily.

Costco’s holiday season sales are worthy paying close attention to.

Costco Best Console Live Deals

XBOX One X 1TB Bundle with LucidSound LS31LE Headset (save $150) – shop deals now – (Offer valid through 12/28/19)

XBOX One S 1TB All-Digital Edition & 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (save $90) – shop deals now – (Offer valid through 12/25/19)

XBOX One S 1TB Bundle with 2 Wireless Controllers & 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (save $70) – shop deals now

Tip: for PlayStation 4 deals, checkout my store roundup here.

Costco Best Laptop Live Deals

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Intel i7 model – $1,749.99 (save $250) – shop deal now

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch with Touch Bar – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Space Gray – Latest Model – $1,349.99 (save $100) – (price valid through 12/20/19) – shop deal now

Apple MacBook Air 13″ – Intel Core i7 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Silver – $799.99 (save $100) – (price valid through 12/20/19) – shop deal now

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 – 1080p – HP Digital Pen – $549.99 (save $250) – shop deal now – (offer valid through 12/24/19)

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 1080p – (save $130) – (price valid through 12/31/19) – shop deal now – (offer valid through 12/31/19)

Samsung 15-inch Notebook – Intel Core i7 – 1080p, $1,229.99 (save $170) – shop deal now – (offer valid through 12/29/19)

Costco Best Smart Device Live Deals

Google Home Hub Smart Display Powered by Google Assistant, Chalk, 2-pack – $60 OFF & Free Nest Mini 2-pack – (Offer valid through 12/29/19) – shop deal now – (members only)

Sonos Play:1 Wi-Fi Speaker, Black, 2-pack – (save $40) – (price valid through 12/31/19) – shop deal now – (members only)

Costco Best Smartphone Live Deals

Save up to $700 when you buy 2, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and activate with Sprint. New lines get a $100 Costco Shop card (Prices valid through 12/24/19) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now

Save up to $900 on Samsung Galaxy S10 when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ (128GB) on Sprint. (Offer valid through 12/24/19) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now

Buy a Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+ and get a $400 Costco Shop Card when you upgrade line on Sprint. (Offer valid through 12/24/19) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now

Buy a Galaxy S10e and get a $300 Costco Shop Card when you upgrade line on Sprint. (Offer valid through 12/24/19) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now

Costco Best Smartwatch Live Deals

Fitbit Versa 2 health & fitness smartwatch with heart rate tracking, music, Alexa built-in, sleep & swim tracking -(save $60) – (price valid through 12/24/19) shop deal now (members only)

Costco Best Tablet Live Deals

10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB – (save $100) – (price valid through 12/29/19) – shop deal now (members only)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5-inch Wi-Fi Tablet 128GB – Black – Includes Bonus 128GB MicroSD Card – save $70 – (price valid through 12/29/19) – shop deal now (members only)

Costco Best TV Live Deals

LG 65-inch C9 4K UHD OLED TV – $2,049.99 (price valid through 12/29/19) – shop deal now

