Could Bruno Fernandes Help Keep Paul Pogba At Manchester United?

Paul Pogba’s future has been a staple of the soccer gossip column for what seems like an age. Almost as soon as the French midfielder returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 in a then world record £89 million transfer there has been speculation and conjecture about his true happiness at Old Trafford.

Last summer saw the 27-year-old publicly agitate for a move away, with Juventus and Real Madrid believed to be his preferred destinations. Man Utd’s reported asking price of around £150 million put off any prospective buyers and Pogba was forced to stay for another season. In body, but not in spirit.

While Pogba has faced more than his fair share of unwarranted criticism over his time as a Man Utd player, it’s quite clear that he no longer wants to be at the club. The hazy nature of his current injury, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially said would sideline the midfielder for just a few weeks but has now keep him out for months, has only added to this sense.

But with the summer approaching Pogba might have to reconsider his desire to leave. Real Madrid no longer appear interested in the World Cup winner, while Man Utd’s asking price continues to put off everyone else. What’s more, Solskjaer’s side seem to be turning a corner. Pogba might actually be better off staying put.

The January addition of Bruno Fernandes has proved to be a catalyst for the Old Trafford side. Indeed, United have won six of the eight games the Portuguese midfielder has featured in with the 25-year-old chipping in with three goals and four assists. It has been quite the introduction for the £46.6 million signing.

It’s not just that Fernandes is capable of making a difference himself, it’s that he has made others around him immediately better. The Portuguese international has struck up an instant relationship with Anthony Martial, while Odion Ighalo and Fred also appear to be on the same wavelength. Fernandes is now the dynamo through which the majority of United’s attacking play flows.

In many ways, Fernandes is the player Pogba was meant to be for Man Utd. Now, though, the question around the Frenchman is a different one – could be forge a partnership with Fernandes? Would that duo be enough to carry United back to the top of the English game? Could the promise of this be enough to keep Pogba at the club?

Tactically, Solskjaer would need to shuffled his pack to fit both Fernandes and Pogba into the same lineup. It’s possible that the former could be deployed in a deeper-lying role, allowing the latter to gallop into space further up the pitch, but would using Fernandes in anything other than his favoured position be wise given the impression he has made in his first month as a Man Utd player?

Pogba could potentially be used as a midfield anchor. It’s a position he has played in before, but this would almost certainly only aggregate the 27-year-old further. Pogba, with some justification, believes his most effective role is an attacking one and so deploying him to patrol the halfway line would be a waste on all counts.

Between Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay, with Nemanja Matic filling in from time to time, Solskjaer has finally achieved a midfield balance. Man Utd are controlling games for the first time in years and most important they are making that work to their advantage.

Smaller teams, like Watford, Club Brugge and LASK, have been put to the sword. United have addressed their deficiency in breaking down opponents that employ a low defensive block. Fernandes has offered more answers in just one month than Pogba ever has. United have struggled for four years to find a place for Pogba and while the landscape has now undoubtedly shifted that problem remains the same.

