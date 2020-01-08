Could The Celtics Actually Trade For Davis Bertans?

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Raul Neto (19) … [+] during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won 119-113. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Rumor season is among us, and the Boston Celtics find themselves tied to a few interesting prospects as a new decade begins.

The Celtics could benefit from the services of another big man — that much we know. What we don’t know is if and when that addition will come. Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was mentioned last week as a player Boston reportedly is interested in, but we shot that down after going through various options. Davis Bertans, however, is a bit more plausible.

The sharpshooting forward is having a career year with the Washington Wizards, leading general manager Tommy Sheppard to publicly declare their intention of re-signing him this offseason.

“We have every intention of retaining him,” Sheppard said last month on Washington’s “Off The Bench” podcast. “He’s the exact type of player we want to have in our organization. I think he wants to be here. Business will take care of itself. … One of the teams that would have to have him, has him. We intend to keep him. We’re excited about his growth.”

Despite Sheppard’s statement, numerous teams, including the Celtics, have “emerged as suitors” for Bertans, according to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes. While Drummond didn’t make much feasible sense for Brad Stevens and Co., Bertans actually does.

He’s a tremendous spot-up shooter, something Boston certainly could use. Through 28 games, Bertans is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds on 44.9 percent shooting (43.4 percent from 3). His quick, high release makes him difficult for forwards to defend, especially since he’s a threat to beat you off the dribble after a sharp pump fake. So yes, a 6-foot-10 27-year-old knock-down shooter is someone the Celtics would love to add.

Now let’s discuss the money. Bertans is set to make $7 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Washington does have his Bird Rights, however, meaning they can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. That doesn’t mean much right now, though. From a Celtics standpoint, the money is doable.

Just because it’s a movable salary does not mean completing a trade will be a walk in the park. Washington likely will want a pretty hefty return for Bertans. He’d be a nice fit alongside Bradley Beal and John Wall for the foreseeable future, and Sheppard made it quite clear the organization would like to make that happen. In other words, Boston would have to give up a lot if it wanted to acquire the Latvian Laser (that nickname probably boosts his trade value too).

Quick draft overview before talking possible trades: Boston owns two first round picks in 2020: one from the Memphis Grizzlies and one from the Milwaukee Bucks. The Grizzlies pick is protected 1-6 in 2020 before becoming unprotected in 2021. The Bucks pick is protected 1-7 in 2020 and is also unprotected in 2021. Boston also has its first rounders moving forward, and all second rounders except for the 2020 second round pick that was sent to Charlotte this past offseason. That selection is protected for picks 31-53. Ok, let’s get to some trade packages.

A first round pick and, say, Enes Kanter might get the job done for Bertans, but it’s unlikely Boston will want to part ways with the Turkish big man. Kanter has given the Celtics a huge boost off the glass, and swapping him for Bertans would hurt them in that regard. Also, do the Wizards see any value in Kanter, who turns 28 in May? Would they want more than just the big man and a pick? It’s very possible. All these things considered, this probably won’t happen.

Another package that works? Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier and a first rounder. This is a perfect scenario for the Celtics. Unfortunately for Boston, it’s not the perfect scenario for Washington. The Wizards likely will want more than just Ojeleye and Poirier in addition to a first rounder.

Bottom line: the Wizards are going to want a nice return for Bertans, and the Celtics should be wary about giving up young assets for a likely rental. But if Danny Ainge finds the right price, there’s a chance Bertans ends up in Boston for this season’s stretch run.

