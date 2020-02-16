Could The COVID-19 Spur A Revolution In Vaccine Development?

The daily reports out of Asia about the COVID-19 (formerly the Wuhan Coronavirus) are driving a lot of fear of spreading contagion, and our hearts go out to the people of Hubei province and across China who are suffering terribly. But there is also news of a potential revolution underway in the field of vaccine development, one that is giving us a peek at the unique potential of modern biotechnology.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is a partnership of the governments of Norway and India, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, and the World Economic Forum, has jumped in to fund emergency vaccine development efforts at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, the University of Queensland, Moderna Therapeutics based in Cambridge, MA, and CureVac AG of Tübingen, Germany. The latter two firms are particularly interesting to me because they are trying to harness messenger RNA (mRNA) as a new class of drugs. We brought a group of Harvard Business School MBA students to Moderna last fall for a visit, and company leaders talked about their approach to vaccines and potential for addressing global pandemic infections, precisely the situation we are facing now.

Some background on vaccines

A vaccine is typically a mixture of chemicals that trigger the body’s immune system to defend against a disease. For diseases caused by viruses, the mix has a component called an antigen. This is usually a weakened form of the virus, but it could also be a protein found on the surface of the virus. In either case, it can no longer cause the disease. The antigen fools the body into thinking it has encountered a disease-causing agent, and it triggers the body’s immune system to generate antibodies to destroy the threat. These antibodies are what provide long-term protection against future infection. This is also the theory behind using plasma from recovered coronavirus patients to treat those who are seriously ill in China right now.

Flu vaccines are traditionally prepared by growing the viruses on chicken eggs, and then inactivating them. A flu vaccine usually contains two strains of influenza A viruses (H1N1 and H3N2) and an influenza B virus. Organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), or the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia pick target viral strains, and prepare cell banks that are used as inoculums for vaccine manufacturers to use. A suspension of the virus is inoculated into fertilized chicken eggs, which are incubated under controlled temperature and humidity conditions for a number of days. The allantoic fluid (the egg whites) which contains the live virus is harvested and tested, and then it is purified. The purified virus is inactivated by splitting it into fragments with a detergent or by using formaldehyde before the final purification step. I had the opportunity to visit the Commonwealth Serum Labs (CSL) in Australia a number of years ago and watch the process. CSL’s Seqirus is one of the largest influenza vaccine companies in the world. The whole process is complex, labor intensive, and crucially it takes time. (For more background on vaccine manufacturing, I recently prepared a case on the Gates Foundation and its efforts in vaccines).

Harnessing messenger RNA

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a family of molecules that living cells use to translate DNA into proteins. Cells use it to carry the information contained in a DNA sequence to the ribosomes where the “data” is converted into proteins. Thus it is a critical enabler for our cells to produce any and every protein our bodies need to sustain life. The vision of using mRNA as a drug is a big idea – feed the data consisting of a gene sequence – to your cells, and have them produce whatever your body needs, including in this case an antigen to trigger your immune system. Moderna’s president, Stephen Hoge, explained that if you can hack the rules of mRNA, “essentially the entire kingdom of life is available for you to play with.”

The problem of course is that this is not easy. How do you get the mRNA into cells? Cells expect their mRNA to be coming from their own nucleus where it is transcribed from DNA, so anything coming from the outside is deemed dangerous and our immune systems have been trained to destroy it. Moderna modifies the mRNAs chemically to dodge the immune system, and then it formulates them inside a lipid nanoparticle to deliver them to the cells where it’s needed.

It was reported last week that Moderna had designed and manufactured its first batch of experimental coronavirus vaccine in just over three weeks, and that it was planning to send it to the National Institutes of Health for use in initial clinical testing. Reports are that they focused on a “spike” protein that was sticking out from the surface of the coronavirus, and then they used its gene sequence to produce an mRNA that would trigger the body to make this spike protein. Used as an antigen, this would trigger the body’s immune system to do its work. The elegance of this approach is that it is fast, and you do not need a lot of material to do the job. If clinical trials are successful, the next step will be finding a manufacturing partner to scale up production.

Difficult times can provide a great deal of pressure to innovate. If Moderna is successful, this will herald a revolution. I was discussing this with HBS grad Janet Zhou, the deputy director of strategy, planning, and management at the Gates Foundation. She pointed out that the cost/benefit analysis for the CEPI funded COVID-19 projects might have been prohibitive under normal circumstances, but in an emergency such as the one the world is facing today, it’s easy to push through. That’s a different take on “never waste a good crisis.” Let’s hope these efforts succeed.

