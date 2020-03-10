Courtois, Marcelo Injuries And Coronavirus Could Hamper Real Madrid’s Charge For Glory

Both Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo have been ruled out of Real Madrid’s next couple of matches. … [+] (Photo by Alejandro Rios/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Real Madrid’s win in El Clasico is not much more than a distant, happy, memory now, because in the space of 10 days, Los Blancos’ season is starting to unravel.

Though Barcelona beat Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou – the Basques not even having scored there since 1995 – only Lionel Messi’s penalty separated the two sides, and La Real were certainly good value for at least a point.

That win put Barca back at the top of La Liga on Saturday night, and the roles were expected to be reversed after Real Madrid had played Real Betis on Sunday.

However, a very under-par performance, and one that has got tongues wagging as to just how long coach, Zinedine Zidane, has left in the hot-seat, saw the all whites lose 2-1 and end the weekend in second place.

It’s fortunate indeed that they did win El Clasico, or else they’d be looking at an eight-point gap between themselves and Barcelona.

As it is, that deficit remains at only two, and with some hard tests ahead for the Catalans, the title is still anyone’s at this stage.

In order for Real to take advantage of any slip-up, however, they need to be at full strength, and so news of injuries to two key players will have hit them hard.

Marcelo has found favour again under Zidane and has been the first choice left-back in recent weeks, but a muscle injury means he will be sidelined for at least the next fortnight.

He’ll therefore miss the next league game and also the Champions League second leg match against Manchester City, a must win from Real Madrid’s point of view.

Perhaps of more concern will be a similar injury to befall keeper, Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian has been in outstanding form for the club this season, particularly of late, and Alphonse Areola, who will replace him, doesn’t offer quite the same presence as his contemporary.

Should Los Blancos lose against City, then they’ll only have La Liga to play for. It was a stated aim for Zidane at the start of the season, and therefore he will have to put all his eggs in one basket in order to be in with a chance of the title going into the final few weeks of the season.

That’s always assuming the 2019/20 campaign isn’t cancelled of course.

The virulent spread of coronavirus has decimated the sporting calendar, and for the next fortnight at least, La Liga matches will be played behind closed doors.

All sporting activity in Italy has been completely cancelled until April 3, and should the situation escalate in Europe, we can expect Spain to follow suit.

Should that occur, then it leaves little time left in which to be able to complete the fixtures, so there is the very real possibility of the season being ‘null and void.’

“According to information from the Higher Sports Council, LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank matches will be played behind closed doors, starting today and lasting for at least two weeks,” a La Liga statement read.

How cruel it would be should Real be leading the table only to have their crown snatched from them.

Football eh?!

