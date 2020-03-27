Coutinho Wants Premier League Return Only If Leaving FC Barcelona, Claims Report

MUNICH, GERMANY – MARCH 08: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Muenchen looks on during … [+] the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 8, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Let’s cut straight into the Little Magician’s backstory as he would through defenders towards to the box to fire off one of his top corner screamers.

Made the world’s most expensive midfielder by FC Barcelona in 2018, Philippe Coutinho was played out of position on the left side of the front line, hounded out of the club over a Champions League semi-final loss to ex-employers Liverpool, and swiftly shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich last summer.

His renaissance started well in Bavaria, seeing the Brazilian’s confidence return as the goals and assists flowed back into his game. In one match against Werder Bremen, heading into the new year, he notched three and two in each discipline in a world class performance that rolled back the years.

Yet there have also been lengthy spells on the bench too, both under the fired Niko Kovac and his successor Hansi Flick, with Bayern most likely to pass on exercising a right-to-buy-option of $120mn on their temporary charge.

These developments could find Coutinho back at the Camp Nou as soon as the postponed 2020/2021 European seasons finish.

If the board agrees, ruling tactician Quique Setien has apparently made it known that he would welcome the 27-year-old’s arrival and look to incorporate him in more of an Andres Iniesta role.

As per SPORT’s Lluis Miguelsanz, Setien finds him an “interesting footballer” who is capable of playing between the lines in midfield and boasts “technical capacity”.

In times of financial hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, however, Barça wish to move Coutinho on and raise as much money as possible for the Copa America winner.

Aware that their global image could be damaged if spending astronomical fees such as $167-200mn for Neymar and $120mn for Lautaro Martinez however, part exchange deals with less hard cash changing hands provide a possible solution.

If reports from Mundo Deportivo on Friday morning are accurate, however, Coutinho is not interested in heading to the respective clubs of these stars in PSG and Inter Milan and has eyes only for the Premier League if to be put out of his Blaugrana misery.

An Anfield reunion unlikely, this matches him with three immediate outfits in Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, who all have players that could add something to a Catalan squad in dire need of reinforcements.

As relayed yesterday, Tanguy Ndombele, at the latter-mentioned north Londoners has taken FCB’s fancy most and could satisfy both theirs and Coutinho’s needs by granting him a second spell in the English top flight where he made his name.

The Frenchman of Congolese origin bought for $66mn by Spurs and rated at $71mn, Jose Mourinho could command Coutinho if a further $30-50mn is parted with, though it remains to be seen if Premier League giants have been hit as hard in the pocket by its La Liga counterparts during the ongoing health crisis.

